2025 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying at the third round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Snetterton, where Bradley Ray claimed his third pole in a row.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, pole position, Snetterton
© Ian Hopgood Photography

British Superbikes qualifying for the third round at Snetterton saw Bradley Ray dominate with an early lap which remained unmatched for a third pole in three races.

Ray was fastest after Friday practice and went on to top the morning FP3 session before qualifying hinting at what was to come.

With just five minutes of the session completed Ray set his pole lap - a 1m 46.570s best, then parked his bike and sat comfortably in the pits for the rest of the session.

Former teammate Kyle Ryde was again the rider who came closest to matching the Raceways rider, taking his OMG Nitrous Competitions bike to 0.550s behind for a Yamaha 1-2 on the grid.

Rory Skinner left it late to leave the pits, but soon pulled out the third best lap when on track for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

 

Tommy Bridewell also found late improvements for fourth on his Honda, with Charlie Nesbitt heading in the right direction as the clock ticked down for fifth aboard the MasterMac Honda.

Leon Haslam was the last rider to set a fast lap, recovering to sixth for MotoRapido Ducati, pushing Christian Iddon back to seventh - the top Kawasaki in qualifying for the AJN Steelstock Team.

Danny Kent saw his early best shuffled back to eighth for McAMS Yamaha, with Max Cook ninth fastest on the second AJN Steelstock entry.

Lee Jackson completed the top ten for DAO Racing after his time held off the best Q1 graduate Storm Stacy and a late run to move up from last in the session from Josh Brookes, who finished twelfth.


Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Lap record: Tarran Mackenzie (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 47.079s
New lap record Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 46.861s

Snetterton in 2024:

Race 5:

Qualifying - 1 Vickers (2 McConnell, 3 Stacey)

Race 1 - 1 Stacey (2 Rollo, 3 Ryde)

Race 2- 1 G. Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)

Race 3 - 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)

2025 British Superbikes Round 3 - Snetterton  -  Qualifying
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 46.570s
2Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.550s
3Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.628s
4Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.663s
5Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.009s
6Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing (Ducati)+1.321s
7Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1.352s
8Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+1.421s
9Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1.426s
10Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.530s
11Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.534s
12Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.689s
13Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.850s
14Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.947s
15John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.307s
  Q1  
PosRiderNatTeamTime
16Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)1m 48.724s
17Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)1m 49.358s
18Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)1m 49.418s
19Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)1m 49.556s
20Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)1m 49.802s
21Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)1m 49.851s
22Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)1m 50.444s

Q1: Andrew Irwin controls session to progress

Andrew Irwin (14th) set the tone for Q1 with an early fast lap which saw him progress, sat in the pits for the final minutes -  joined by top rookie John McPhee (15th) as he learns the Norfolk track and Storm Stacey , who rallied after being pushed out of the top three by Billy McConnell.

That late lap, as he fell left him unable to defend his position, so the Honda rider will line up 16th.


The session began with a big fall at turn eleven, Coram, for Blaze Baker, with McConnell  off later  at the same turn.

FP3 saw a red flag - as Glenn Irwin fell at Nelson. The Ducati rider missed qualifying to attend the local hospital for further scans.

Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2025, Snetterton
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Jamie Davis, Peter Hickman and Lewis Rollo all miss the Snetterton round. Tom Sykes returns to fill in for Rollo at Aprilia, but later withdrew too after a series of bike issues.

Hickman is still recovering from the injuries he picked up at the Isle Of Man TT. Davis was set to start the weekend but was withdrawn after a medical check declared him unfit following being knocked out for an arm pump operation a few days before the round.
 

