British Superbike extends Pirelli tyre deal

Pirelli, which will swap WorldSBK for MotoGP in 2027, has extended its deal as exclusive tyre supplier for the British Superbike championship until 2030.

As part of the new BSB agreement, Pirelli will also continue as tyre supplier and Title Sponsor of the National Superstock and Sportbike classes.

“We are delighted to announce Pirelli as the sole tyre supplier of the championship for a further five years, following a competitive tender process,” said Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs.

“2026 marks the 19th consecutive season working together, and in that time we have seen impressive consistency of the product on a technical level, that not only offers continued stability for teams, but also an incredible spectacle for our fans worldwide.

“We have already seen lap records broken again this season, which demonstrates Pirelli’s continued commitment to development and drive for enhanced performance”.

BSB produced nine different race winners from eight teams last season.

“We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with the British Superbike Championship and support classes,” said Giorgio Barbier, Motorcycle Racing Director of Pirelli.

“BSB is probably the most successful domestic motorcycle racing championship in the world, with amazing races and a great show for the fans. The series continues to go from strength to strength, and we believe our offering within it has, too.

“We will continue to leverage on this championship as a development platform for our racing and road tyres as it proved to be a perfect proving ground to test our tyres with very fast riders and in tough conditions as the British tracks are among the most spectacular and demanding ones in the world.

“Historically, BSB has also been a championship through which some future world champions have passed, so it’s definitely good we can continue this strong collaboration.”

While riders stepping from BSB to WorldSBK will soon have to learn a new type of (Michelin) tyre, any British championship riders moving into Moto2 or Moto3 will continue to use the Italian brand.