Maverick Vinales “very excited, good opportunity tomorrow”

After hunting down Francesco Bagnaia to finish within half a second of the podium in the Italian MotoGP Sprint, Maverick Vinales is “very excited” to see what he can do over Sunday’s full grand prix distance.

Vinales signalled he would be a thorn in the side of the Ducatis by leading two of this weekend's practice sessions, but had to settle for fifth in qualifying.

The Tech3 KTM rider held that position in the early stages of the Sprint, being bottled up behind the chattering Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo.



But once ahead of the Frenchman, Vinales rapidly closed down reigning Mugello Grand Prix winner Bagnaia from laps 7-10.

"At the moment, our weekend is extremely positive, and I am super excited for tomorrow, because it is obvious that we have a strong opportunity,” Vinales said.

“I’m normally stronger in the longer race, with the medium tyres. But you never know, and now we need to understand which rear tyre we're going to choose.

“My goal will be to take a good start, with strong first laps, and I just want to hit a good margin from the start, get the good lines and maintain a good level. I can really ride the bike smoothly, and it will help on the long distance for sure.”

Bagnaia, Vinales, 2025 Italian MotoGP

While the KTM is working well in controlling wheelie, Vinales knows he’s losing out through the fast final corner.

“In the wheelie phase, we are very strong. We just need to improve a little bit the last corner. But it's a matter of a compromise, so I’ll try to do something extra with the riding style.”

Vinales was several seconds faster than his MotoGP Sprint time for Aprilia a year ago, although a fraction slower than Pedro Acosta on his way to third place with the RC16 in 2024.

Acosta, like team-mate Brad Binder, crashed out on the opening lap of Saturday's race while using the hard front tyre.

Mugello MotoGP Sprint race times (11 laps) 2024 & 2025 Rider Motorcycle Race Time Year Gap 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 19'30.251 2024 2 Marc Marquez Ducati 19'31.416 2025 1.165s 3 Marc Marquez Ducati 19'31.720 2024 1.469s 4 Alex Marquez Ducati 19'32.857 2025 2.606s 5 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 19'33.977 2025 3.726s 6 Pedro Acosta KTM 19'34.398 2024 4.147s 7 Maverick Vinales KTM 19'34.515 2025 4.264s 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 19'35.555 2025 5.304s 9 Franco Morbidelli Ducati 19'35.672 2024 5.421s 10 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 19'37.807 2025 7.556s 11 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 19'37.944 2024 7.693s 12 Brad Binder KTM 19'38.522 2024 8.271s 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 19'38.822 2024 8.571s 14 Franco Morbidelli Ducati 19'39.047 2025 8.796s 15 Alex Marquez Ducati 19'39.097 2024 8.846s 16 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 19'39.235 2024 8.984s 17 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 19'40.336 2024 10.085s 18 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 19'40.342 2025 10.091s 19 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 19'40.450 2024 10.199s 20 Fermin Aldeguer Ducati 19'41.777 2025 11.526s 21 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 19'42.512 2025 12.261s 22 Enea Bastianini KTM 19'43.286 2025 13.035s 23 Jack Miller KTM 19'44.239 2024 13.988s 24 Ai Ogura Aprilia 19'44.346 2025 14.095s 25 Alex Rins Yamaha 19'44.388 2024 14.137s 26 Miguel Oliveira Yamaha 19'45.332 2025 15.081s 27 Joan Mir Honda 19'46.876 2025 16.625s 28 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 19'48.454 2025 18.203s 29 Pol Espargaro KTM 19'48.510 2024 18.259s 30 Johann Zarco Honda 19'48.560 2024 18.309s 31 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 19'49.625 2024 19.374s 32 Jack Miller Yamaha 19'51.447 2025 21.196s 33 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 19'52.145 2025 21.894s 34 Augusto Fernandez KTM 19'53.311 2024 23.060s 35 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 19'54.847 2024 24.596s 36 Luca Marini Honda 19'55.838 2024 25.587s 37 Alex Rins Yamaha 19'56.077 2025 25.826s 38 Somkiat Chantra Honda 20'02.955 2025 32.704s

* 19 riders finished the Sprint in both 2024 and 2025.

Jorge Martin, Joan Mir, Enea Bastianini, Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira did not finish in 2024. Brad Binder, Johann Zarco and Pedro Acosta in 2025.