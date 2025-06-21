Maverick Vinales “very excited, good opportunity tomorrow”

Can Maverick Vinales go one better than in the Saturday Sprint and claim the KTM podium he was stripped of in Qatar?

Maverick Vinales, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Italian MotoGP

After hunting down Francesco Bagnaia to finish within half a second of the podium in the Italian MotoGP Sprint, Maverick Vinales is “very excited” to see what he can do over Sunday’s full grand prix distance.

Vinales signalled he would be a thorn in the side of the Ducatis by leading two of this weekend's practice sessions, but had to settle for fifth in qualifying.

The Tech3 KTM rider held that position in the early stages of the Sprint, being bottled up behind the chattering Yamaha of Fabio Quartararo.

But once ahead of the Frenchman, Vinales rapidly closed down reigning Mugello Grand Prix winner Bagnaia from laps 7-10.

"At the moment, our weekend is extremely positive, and I am super excited for tomorrow, because it is obvious that we have a strong opportunity,” Vinales said.

“I’m normally stronger in the longer race, with the medium tyres. But you never know, and now we need to understand which rear tyre we're going to choose.

“My goal will be to take a good start, with strong first laps, and I just want to hit a good margin from the start, get the good lines and maintain a good level. I can really ride the bike smoothly, and it will help on the long distance for sure.”

Bagnaia, Vinales, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Bagnaia, Vinales, 2025 Italian MotoGP

While the KTM is working well in controlling wheelie, Vinales knows he’s losing out through the fast final corner.

“In the wheelie phase, we are very strong. We just need to improve a little bit the last corner. But it's a matter of a compromise, so I’ll try to do something extra with the riding style.” 

Vinales was several seconds faster than his MotoGP Sprint time for Aprilia a year ago, although a fraction slower than Pedro Acosta on his way to third place with the RC16 in 2024.

Acosta, like team-mate Brad Binder, crashed out on the opening lap of Saturday's race while using the hard front tyre.

Mugello MotoGP Sprint race times (11 laps) 2024 & 2025
 RiderMotorcycleRace TimeYearGap
1Francesco BagnaiaDucati19'30.2512024 
2Marc MarquezDucati19'31.41620251.165s
3Marc MarquezDucati19'31.72020241.469s
4Alex MarquezDucati19'32.85720252.606s
5Francesco BagnaiaDucati19'33.97720253.726s
6Pedro AcostaKTM19'34.39820244.147s
7Maverick VinalesKTM19'34.51520254.264s
8Fabio Di GiannantonioDucati19'35.55520255.304s
9Franco MorbidelliDucati19'35.67220245.421s
10Marco BezzecchiAprilia19'37.80720257.556s
11Maverick VinalesAprilia19'37.94420247.693s
12Brad BinderKTM19'38.52220248.271s
13Fabio Di GiannantonioDucati19'38.82220248.571s
14Franco MorbidelliDucati19'39.04720258.796s
15Alex MarquezDucati19'39.09720248.846s
16Aleix EspargaroAprilia19'39.23520248.984s
17Raul FernandezAprilia19'40.336202410.085s
18Raul FernandezAprilia19'40.342202510.091s
19Marco BezzecchiDucati19'40.450202410.199s
20Fermin AldeguerDucati19'41.777202511.526s
21Fabio QuartararoYamaha19'42.512202512.261s
22Enea BastianiniKTM19'43.286202513.035s
23Jack MillerKTM19'44.239202413.988s
24Ai OguraAprilia19'44.346202514.095s
25Alex RinsYamaha19'44.388202414.137s
26Miguel OliveiraYamaha19'45.332202515.081s
27Joan MirHonda19'46.876202516.625s
28Takaaki NakagamiHonda19'48.454202518.203s
29Pol EspargaroKTM19'48.510202418.259s
30Johann ZarcoHonda19'48.560202418.309s
31Takaaki NakagamiHonda19'49.625202419.374s
32Jack MillerYamaha19'51.447202521.196s
33Lorenzo SavadoriAprilia19'52.145202521.894s
34Augusto FernandezKTM19'53.311202423.060s
35Lorenzo SavadoriAprilia19'54.847202424.596s
36Luca MariniHonda19'55.838202425.587s
37Alex RinsYamaha19'56.077202525.826s
38Somkiat ChantraHonda20'02.955202532.704s

* 19 riders finished the Sprint in both 2024 and 2025.

Jorge Martin, Joan Mir, Enea Bastianini, Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira did not finish in 2024. Brad Binder, Johann Zarco and Pedro Acosta in 2025.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
19m ago
Bradley Ray able to “creep away” in dominating race win at Snetterton
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Snetterton
BSB News
19m ago
Kyle Ryde reacts to second at Snetterton: “I was melting!”
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Snetterton
BSB News
19m ago
Tommy Bridewell back on podium after giving Honda “a bit of an ear-aching”
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2025, Knockhill, Snetterton
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo slumps in Italian MotoGP Sprint: “The biggest issue we had was chatter”
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales “very excited, good opportunity tomorrow”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Italian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Ducati MotoGP boss chastises Mugello fans booing Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Italian MotoGP
WSBK News
2h ago
Bimota shows signs of addressing key Kawasaki WorldSBK weakness
Alex Lowes, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia “disappointed”, “same problem” - Mugello Sprint slower than 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Italian MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Marquez: “I have some possibilities to fight with Marc” at Italian MotoGP
Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
BSB Results
2h ago
2025 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (1)
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Snetterton