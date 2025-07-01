Johann Zarco seeks silver lining at Assen: “We were 42 seconds away, today 24”
Johann Zarco moves 17 seconds closer to the top at Dutch MotoGP but "maybe we reached some limit" after slipping from 8th to 12th.
Johann Zarco cut his time gap to the Dutch MotoGP winner by 17.4s in this year’s grand prix, but it was only enough for twelfth place and a 24.875s deficit to Marc Marquez.
Zarco was one of eleven riders to complete both the 2024 and 2025 MotoGP races, and among only five riders to move closer to victory this year.
“Some satisfaction to get four points after the zeros from Aragon and Mugello,” said Zarco, who was also the top Honda finisher following Joan Mir’s retirement.
“I had a big opportunity because when the riders crashed, I was in eighth, just behind di Giannantonio. But it was just impossible to follow him.
“So it's tough to feel a step back. But when you look at the gap with the first rider, we didn't do a big step back.
“Last year we were 42 seconds away from the winner, today 24 (see table below). So we cannot see everything in a negative way.
“But the feeling on the bike and not being able to follow other riders, this was very difficult for me this weekend.
“Every time we had something a bit positive, the next day we were making a step back.
"So maybe we reached some limit and I don't understand why we are not able to fix it.”
Zarco and Marc Marquez were the only 2025 finishers to improve on their Assen race time from last year.
Franco Morbidelli (long lap penalty this year), Fabio Quartararo (who lost seven seconds avoiding an accident for Fermin Aldeguer on Sunday) and Raul Fernandez moved closer to victory despite having a slower race time.
At the other end of the spectrum, last year’s winner Francesco Bagnaia was among six riders to post a slower time over the 26 laps than in 2024.
Former Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini suffered the biggest drop, from +7 seconds (third) to +23 seconds (ninth) at Tech3 KTM:
Dutch MotoGP 2024 vs 2025
Rider
2024 Race Time
2025 Race Time
Gap to Winner 2024
Gap to Winner 2025
Diff. (2024-2025)
Johann Zarco
40'49.981
40'38.947
42.767s
24.875s
-17.892s
Marc Marquez
40'15.082*
40'14.072
7.868s
Winner
-7.868s
Franco Morbidelli
40'30.627
40'32.968
23.413s
18.896s
-4.517s
Raul Fernandez
40'29.582
40'34.367
22.368s
20.295s
-2.073s
Fabio Quartararo
40'31.271
40'37.815
24.057s
23.743s
-0.314s
Jack Miller
40'31.218
40'39.137
24.004s
25.065s
+1.061s
Maverick Vinales
40'15.472
40'24.196
8.258s
10.124s
+1.866s
Francesco Bagnaia
40'07.214
40'16.738
Winner
2.666s
+2.666s
Fabio Di Giannantonio
40'15.513
40'26.235
8.299s
12.163s
+3.864s
Brad Binder
40'23.219
40'38.323
16.005s
24.251s
+8.246s
Enea Bastianini
40'14.287
40'37.759
7.073s
23.687s
+16.614s
*Before tyre pressure penalty (above and below).
2024 and 2025 Dutch MotoGP Combined Race Times
|Rider
|Motorcycle
|Race Time
|Year
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|40'07.214
|2024
|2
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|40'10.890
|2024
|3
|Marc Marquez
|Ducati
|40'14.072
|2025
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|40'14.287
|2024
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Aprilia
|40'14.707
|2025
|6
|Marc Marquez*
|Ducati
|40'15.082
|2024
|7
|Maverick Vinales
|Aprilia
|40'15.472
|2024
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|40'15.513
|2024
|9
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|40'16.738
|2025
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|KTM
|40'20.156
|2025
|11
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|40'23.219
|2024
|12
|Maverick Vinales
|KTM
|40'24.196
|2025
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|40'26.235
|2025
|14
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|40'28.309
|2024
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|40'29.582
|2024
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|Ducati
|40'30.627
|2024
|17
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|40'31.218
|2024
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|40'31.271
|2024
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|Ducati
|40'32.968
|2025
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|40'34.367
|2025
|21
|Enea Bastianini
|KTM
|40'37.759
|2025
|22
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|40'37.815
|2025
|23
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|40'38.323
|2025
|24
|Johann Zarco
|Honda
|40'38.947
|2025
|25
|Alex Rins
|Yamaha
|40'38.954
|2025
|26
|Jack Miller
|Yamaha
|40'39.137
|2025
|27
|Johann Zarco
|Honda
|40'49.981
|2024
|28
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|40'50.085
|2024
|29
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|40'51.643
|2024
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|40'53.460
|2024
|31
|Somkiat Chantra
|Honda
|41'03.291
|2025
|32
|Aleix Espargaro
|Honda
|41'03.432
|2025
|33
|Luca Marini
|Honda
|41'18.151
|2024