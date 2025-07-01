Johann Zarco seeks silver lining at Assen: “We were 42 seconds away, today 24”

Johann Zarco moves 17 seconds closer to the top at Dutch MotoGP but "maybe we reached some limit" after slipping from 8th to 12th.

Johann Zarco cut his time gap to the Dutch MotoGP winner by 17.4s in this year’s grand prix, but it was only enough for twelfth place and a 24.875s deficit to Marc Marquez.

Zarco was one of eleven riders to complete both the 2024 and 2025 MotoGP races, and among only five riders to move closer to victory this year.

“Some satisfaction to get four points after the zeros from Aragon and Mugello,” said Zarco, who was also the top Honda finisher following Joan Mir’s retirement.

“I had a big opportunity because when the riders crashed, I was in eighth, just behind di Giannantonio. But it was just impossible to follow him.

“So it's tough to feel a step back. But when you look at the gap with the first rider, we didn't do a big step back.

“Last year we were 42 seconds away from the winner, today 24 (see table below). So we cannot see everything in a negative way.

“But the feeling on the bike and not being able to follow other riders, this was very difficult for me this weekend.

“Every time we had something a bit positive, the next day we were making a step back. 

"So maybe we reached some limit and I don't understand why we are not able to fix it.”

Zarco and Marc Marquez were the only 2025 finishers to improve on their Assen race time from last year.

Franco Morbidelli (long lap penalty this year), Fabio Quartararo (who lost seven seconds avoiding an accident for Fermin Aldeguer on Sunday) and Raul Fernandez moved closer to victory despite having a slower race time.

At the other end of the spectrum, last year’s winner Francesco Bagnaia was among six riders to post a slower time over the 26 laps than in 2024. 

Former Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini suffered the biggest drop, from +7 seconds (third) to +23 seconds (ninth) at Tech3 KTM:

Dutch MotoGP 2024 vs 2025

Rider

2024 Race Time

2025 Race Time

Gap to Winner 2024

Gap to Winner 2025

Diff. (2024-2025)

Johann Zarco

40'49.981

40'38.947

42.767s

24.875s

-17.892s

Marc Marquez

40'15.082*

40'14.072

7.868s

Winner

-7.868s

Franco Morbidelli

40'30.627

40'32.968

23.413s

18.896s

-4.517s

Raul Fernandez

40'29.582

40'34.367

22.368s

20.295s

-2.073s

Fabio Quartararo

40'31.271

40'37.815

24.057s

23.743s

-0.314s

Jack Miller

40'31.218

40'39.137

24.004s

25.065s

+1.061s

Maverick Vinales

40'15.472

40'24.196

8.258s

10.124s

+1.866s

Francesco Bagnaia

40'07.214

40'16.738

Winner

2.666s

+2.666s

Fabio Di Giannantonio

40'15.513

40'26.235

8.299s

12.163s

+3.864s

Brad Binder

40'23.219

40'38.323

16.005s

24.251s

+8.246s

Enea Bastianini

40'14.287

40'37.759

7.073s

23.687s

+16.614s

*Before tyre pressure penalty (above and below).

2024 and 2025 Dutch MotoGP Combined Race Times

 RiderMotorcycleRace TimeYear
1Francesco BagnaiaDucati40'07.2142024
2Jorge MartinDucati40'10.8902024
3Marc MarquezDucati40'14.0722025
4Enea BastianiniDucati40'14.2872024
5Marco BezzecchiAprilia40'14.7072025
6Marc Marquez*Ducati40'15.0822024
7Maverick VinalesAprilia40'15.4722024
8Fabio Di GiannantonioDucati40'15.5132024
9Francesco BagnaiaDucati40'16.7382025
10Pedro AcostaKTM40'20.1562025
11Brad BinderKTM40'23.2192024
12Maverick VinalesKTM40'24.1962025
13Fabio Di GiannantonioDucati40'26.2352025
14Alex MarquezDucati40'28.3092024
15Raul FernandezAprilia40'29.5822024
16Franco MorbidelliDucati40'30.6272024
17Jack MillerKTM40'31.2182024
18Fabio QuartararoYamaha40'31.2712024
19Franco MorbidelliDucati40'32.9682025
20Raul FernandezAprilia40'34.3672025
21Enea BastianiniKTM40'37.7592025
22Fabio QuartararoYamaha40'37.8152025
23Brad BinderKTM40'38.3232025
24Johann ZarcoHonda40'38.9472025
25Alex RinsYamaha40'38.9542025
26Jack MillerYamaha40'39.1372025
27Johann ZarcoHonda40'49.9812024
28Augusto FernandezKTM40'50.0852024
29Miguel OliveiraAprilia40'51.6432024
30Takaaki NakagamiHonda40'53.4602024
31Somkiat ChantraHonda41'03.2912025
32Aleix EspargaroHonda41'03.4322025
33Luca MariniHonda41'18.1512024

