Johann Zarco seeks silver lining at Assen: “We were 42 seconds away, today 24”

Johann Zarco cut his time gap to the Dutch MotoGP winner by 17.4s in this year’s grand prix, but it was only enough for twelfth place and a 24.875s deficit to Marc Marquez.

Zarco was one of eleven riders to complete both the 2024 and 2025 MotoGP races, and among only five riders to move closer to victory this year.

“Some satisfaction to get four points after the zeros from Aragon and Mugello,” said Zarco, who was also the top Honda finisher following Joan Mir’s retirement.

“I had a big opportunity because when the riders crashed, I was in eighth, just behind di Giannantonio. But it was just impossible to follow him.

“So it's tough to feel a step back. But when you look at the gap with the first rider, we didn't do a big step back.

“Last year we were 42 seconds away from the winner, today 24 (see table below). So we cannot see everything in a negative way.

“But the feeling on the bike and not being able to follow other riders, this was very difficult for me this weekend.

“Every time we had something a bit positive, the next day we were making a step back.

"So maybe we reached some limit and I don't understand why we are not able to fix it.”

Zarco and Marc Marquez were the only 2025 finishers to improve on their Assen race time from last year.

Franco Morbidelli (long lap penalty this year), Fabio Quartararo (who lost seven seconds avoiding an accident for Fermin Aldeguer on Sunday) and Raul Fernandez moved closer to victory despite having a slower race time.

At the other end of the spectrum, last year’s winner Francesco Bagnaia was among six riders to post a slower time over the 26 laps than in 2024.

Former Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini suffered the biggest drop, from +7 seconds (third) to +23 seconds (ninth) at Tech3 KTM:

Dutch MotoGP 2024 vs 2025 Rider 2024 Race Time 2025 Race Time Gap to Winner 2024 Gap to Winner 2025 Diff. (2024-2025) Johann Zarco 40'49.981 40'38.947 42.767s 24.875s -17.892s Marc Marquez 40'15.082* 40'14.072 7.868s Winner -7.868s Franco Morbidelli 40'30.627 40'32.968 23.413s 18.896s -4.517s Raul Fernandez 40'29.582 40'34.367 22.368s 20.295s -2.073s Fabio Quartararo 40'31.271 40'37.815 24.057s 23.743s -0.314s Jack Miller 40'31.218 40'39.137 24.004s 25.065s +1.061s Maverick Vinales 40'15.472 40'24.196 8.258s 10.124s +1.866s Francesco Bagnaia 40'07.214 40'16.738 Winner 2.666s +2.666s Fabio Di Giannantonio 40'15.513 40'26.235 8.299s 12.163s +3.864s Brad Binder 40'23.219 40'38.323 16.005s 24.251s +8.246s Enea Bastianini 40'14.287 40'37.759 7.073s 23.687s +16.614s

*Before tyre pressure penalty (above and below).

2024 and 2025 Dutch MotoGP Combined Race Times Rider Motorcycle Race Time Year 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 40'07.214 2024 2 Jorge Martin Ducati 40'10.890 2024 3 Marc Marquez Ducati 40'14.072 2025 4 Enea Bastianini Ducati 40'14.287 2024 5 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 40'14.707 2025 6 Marc Marquez* Ducati 40'15.082 2024 7 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 40'15.472 2024 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 40'15.513 2024 9 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 40'16.738 2025 10 Pedro Acosta KTM 40'20.156 2025 11 Brad Binder KTM 40'23.219 2024 12 Maverick Vinales KTM 40'24.196 2025 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 40'26.235 2025 14 Alex Marquez Ducati 40'28.309 2024 15 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 40'29.582 2024 16 Franco Morbidelli Ducati 40'30.627 2024 17 Jack Miller KTM 40'31.218 2024 18 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 40'31.271 2024 19 Franco Morbidelli Ducati 40'32.968 2025 20 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 40'34.367 2025 21 Enea Bastianini KTM 40'37.759 2025 22 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 40'37.815 2025 23 Brad Binder KTM 40'38.323 2025 24 Johann Zarco Honda 40'38.947 2025 25 Alex Rins Yamaha 40'38.954 2025 26 Jack Miller Yamaha 40'39.137 2025 27 Johann Zarco Honda 40'49.981 2024 28 Augusto Fernandez KTM 40'50.085 2024 29 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 40'51.643 2024 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 40'53.460 2024 31 Somkiat Chantra Honda 41'03.291 2025 32 Aleix Espargaro Honda 41'03.432 2025 33 Luca Marini Honda 41'18.151 2024