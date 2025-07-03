WATCH: MotoGP vs Moto2 head-to-head practice start

Pramac Yamaha’s Miguel Oliveira shows the brutal acceleration gap between MotoGP and Moto2 bikes in a head-to-head practice start.

MotoGP’s Miguel Oliveira went head-to-head with Moto2’s Joe Roberts in a practice start during this week’s private test at Brno, illustrating the acceleration gap between the two grand prix classes.

Aboard his Pramac Yamaha, Oliveira unleashed the full launch capabilities of a 1,000cc MotoGP machine - complete with front and rear ride-height devices and sophisticated launch control - by rocketing off the line.

In stark contrast, American Racing’s Joe Roberts, riding his 765cc Moto2 bike without any such launch aids, was left trailing almost immediately as he battled to keep the front wheel down.

A MotoGP bike can blast from 0–100km/h in under 2.5 seconds, and Oliveira posted a video of the one-sided drag race to his Instagram Stories: https://www.instagram.com/reels/DLkkFDBNVsg/

The private Brno test was being used by a handful of grand prix teams to gather data ahead of this month's Czech Republic Grand Prix, the first MotoGP round to be held at Brno since 2020.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

