Ducati unveil ‘one of a kind’ flat-track bike for Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia has been handed a very special present by Ducati which could take his training to the next level.

The manufacturer has gifted him a “one of a kind” flat track motorcycle.

The Desmo450 MX is fit with a dedicated suspension and wheel kit.

It means that the next time Bagnaia is training at Valentino Rossi’s ranch in Tavullia, he will be equipped with unique Ducati machinery.

All eyes will be on the VR46 headquarters for their next training outing to see Bagnaia ride the bike.

It may give him an extra boost in his preparation for MotoGP in a campaign which has not gone to plan.

Bagnaia’s difficulty taming his ‘25 spec factory Ducati has been in stark contrast to new teammate Marc Marquez’s handling of the bike.

Bagnaia has even struggled to keep pace with Gresini’s Alex Marquez who is riding a year-old bike.

He is 126 points behind his teammate who tops the MotoGP standings, and 58 points behind second-placed Alex Marquez.

Bagnaia was on the podium last weekend at Assen, a productive result which will inspire confidence.

But he must head to the Sachsenring next, a location which infamously favours Marc Marquez.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

