“I dared to take on the challenge”: Zarco ready for Suzuka defence, welcomes Jack Miller

LCR Honda MotoGP star Johann Zarco returns to the Suzuka 8 Hours this August, aiming to defend his 2024 victory in Japan’s prestigious round of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

The Frenchman made a sensational debut at Suzuka last year, helping deliver a third straight win for Honda.

Now, the 34-year-old will once again line-up for the factory squad alongside Takumi Takahashi and new team-mate Iker Lecuona.

Zarco heads to Suzuka buoyed by a victory and podium in MotoGP this season, where he is the top Honda rider after ten of 22 rounds.

“I am very pleased to be back as a member of Honda HRC in this traditional and prestigious race,” Zarco said during a recent Suzuka test.

“I will bring my good momentum from MotoGP to Suzuka and, clearly with this trio, we're in contention to win.

“Whether we'll have enough margin to win is something I don't know, and we'll still have to do everything right.

“But Iker had some very good tests after me. My tests were good. We were still able to work well and get a good feel for the rain… This allowed us to gather information for tyre management.

“Then, on the second day, we were able to do quite a few laps in the dry and test many settings.”

Suspension switch for 2025

Zarco explained that the biggest technical change on the factory Honda CBR1000RR-R for this year’s race is the suspension.

“The biggest change is the suspension. Last year we rode with Showa suspension, while this year we're using Ohlins suspension,” he said

“So that was the priority of the tests: setting up the bike with this new suspension.

“I really liked the stability the Ohlins provide during braking. I think there's still work to be done, especially on the ease of riding to be faster without having to push harder.”

Greater role in set-up

Now a Suzuka winner, Zarco says he’s taken on a more active role in bike set-up, although he still believes circuit knowledge is key.

“Since I managed to set a very good pace from the first test, I was able to try different settings on the bike,” he said.

“The goal was to give feedback and information to Honda and thus compare it with what Takumi Takashi, my team-mate, might like.

“Despite everything, I think Suzuka is a very technical track, and it's by knowing the track that you can save the most time, rather than trying to set the bike up perfectly for different riding styles.”

Zarco welcomes Miller

Zarco won’t be the only current MotoGP rider at the event with Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller riding for the factory Yamaha team.

The Australian is making his return to Suzuka for the first time since 2017.

“I dared to take on the challenge last year and I enjoyed it, and the victory was great,” Zarco said.

“I think Jack's presence is a good thing for Yamaha; it'll give them [another competitive] bike in addition to the YART one. He'll also have some good riders with him.

“Besides, for Jack, this may not be the best time for him right now, and if it works out well, it will certainly allow him to score points with Yamaha [as a company].”

The 46th edition of the Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race takes place from August 1-3, before which Zarco and Miller will be competing in the German and Czech MotoGP rounds.