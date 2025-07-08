Tech3 respond to rumour about leaving KTM to join Honda

Tech3 boss Herve Poncharal has reinforced his position that the French outfit will remain with KTM in the 2026 MotoGP season.

Tech3 first joined KTM for the 2019 season after a long association with Yamaha, and it signed an agreement in 2022 with the Austrian factory to remain with RC16 machinery until the end of the 2026 MotoGP season.

Amid KTM’s financial uncertainty that surfaced during 2024, there came speculation over the future of the Tech3 team, and whether it would continue with the Austrian factory beyond 2025.

Ahead of this year’s Aragon Grand Prix, Honda became a potential replacement for KTM in the Tech3 box for next season, but Poncharal denied that the French team would be switching for next year at the Spanish race.

The rumours have persisted but Poncharal has not changed his position, instead saying that he “must vehemently disagree” with rumours suggesting Tech3 has already signed an agreement with HRC for 2026.

“I have a five-year contract with KTM, from 2022 to 2026, so I must vehemently disagree with anyone writing that the Tech3 team already has an agreement with Honda for 2026,” Poncharal said in an interview with Italian publication GPOne.

“I had a long conversation with Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in Mugello. We’ve come to the conclusion that we have to wait and see what KTM’s final plans look like for 2026 and beyond.”

Poncharal reinforced that his “priority” is to continue with KTM in 2026.

“My situation is clear,” he said.

“If we have the opportunity to continue with KTM for 2026, provided they propose an acceptable deal, then our priority is to continue working with KTM next year.

“That’s also Carmelo’s position.”

He added: “Tech3’s primary goal remains to continue working with KTM in 2026. Then we’ll see whether KTM also makes the commitment for the five years from 2027 to 2031.”