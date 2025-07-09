Marc Marquez pledges “attacking weekend” at Sachsenring: “The story is a bit different”

Marc Marquez has vowed to go on the offensive this weekend, as the eight-time Sachsenring MotoGP winner returns to one of his strongest circuits as a factory Ducati rider and clear championship leader.

After sweeping the past three race weekends with Sprint–MotoGP doubles – including tracks that haven’t traditionally favoured his style - Marquez is now eyeing a full-on assault at the tight and twisty Sachsenring, where he was unbeaten on a Honda from 2013 to 2021.

“It will be a decidedly more attacking weekend,” said Marc Marquez.

“Mugello and Assen, at least on paper, were not tracks that were extremely favourable to my style.

“We managed everything as best we could, gradually, without overdoing it, and we brought home the maximum points available.

“Here at the Sachsenring, however, the story is a bit different: this track is congenial to my riding style and this is a point that I have to fully exploit.

“Compared to the previous GPs, we will be more attacking.”

Marquez was missing from the 2022 and 2023 Sachsenring GP grid due to injury, but charged from 13th to second last year, creating a double Gresini podium alongside younger brother Alex.

He returns with a 68-point championship lead over Alex, who suffered a finger injury last time at Assen.

Meanwhile, Marc's current factory team-mate and defending Sachsenring winner Francesco Bagnaia is a further 58 points behind.

The Italian made progress with his front-end woes at Assen, out-qualifying Marc Marquez, but was frustrated to fade out of the victory battle.

“In Assen we made further steps forward both in qualifying and in the long race,” Bagnaia said.

“In the Sprint I struggled a bit more but also, like in Mugello, I started very strong and did a good first part of the race.

“Then in the battle, I started to lose confidence on the front and I had to raise the pace.

“Sachsenring is a very particular track, we need to understand where we can be compared to the fastest.”