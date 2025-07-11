A MotoGP grand prix will vanish from the calendar in 2026

Organisers confirm absence of a MotoGP race but they hope to return

Argentina MotoGP
Argentina MotoGP

MotoGP will not be returning to Argentina in 2026, organisers have confirmed in a statement, though hope to return in 2027.

The Argentina Grand Prix came back onto the calendar in 2014 at the new Termas de Rio Hondo venue, having previously been held on and off in Buenos Aires between 1961 and 1999.

While the event proved popular, it faced numerous challenges over the years, including a two-season absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a shortened 2022 weekend as a result of freight problems and a total cancellation in 2023 under government budget cuts.

Argentina MotoGP
Argentina MotoGP

MotoGP’s deal with Argentina was always set to expire in 2025, but organisers had engaged in discussions about an extension.

However, in a heartfelt statement, race organisers have confirmed it will not feature on the 2026 calendar.

Its place is set to be taken by the returning Brazilian Grand Prix, pending homologation of the Ayrton Senna circuit in Goiania.

The full statement from the OSD Group read: “With deep regret, we are obliged to confirm that in 2026 MotoGP will not have its date in Argentina, more precisely at the Termas Circuit of Rio Hondo.

“After the successful 2025 edition and after numerous conversations held in recent months with Dorna Sports and the Province of Santiago del Estero, with whom we analyse all possible alternatives, this decision has been reached.

“We want to express our gratitude to Dorna Sports for the time and willingness to evaluate different opportunities, as well as to the Province of Santiago del Estero, which year after year worked with the highest professionalism to offer the best event possible.

“In the same way, we thank the authorities of the beautiful and unmatched Rio Hondo Termas Raceway for the commitment and tireless effort they have shown during all these years to make MotoGP a reality in Argentina.

“Thanks to the national and international audience, who with their passion transformed each edition of the Argentine MotoGP in Termas de Rio Hondo into much more than a motorcycle race.

“Thanks to the brands that trusted the event as a tool of contact with this passion that is motorcycling. Hopefully we can come back in 2027.”

Dorna Sports labelled its time at Termas de Rio Hondo as “an unforgettable chapter” for MotoGP. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
3m ago
Alex Lowes confident of UK WorldSBK podium challenge despite hot weather
Alex Lowes, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
14m ago
Another KTM rider involved in bizarre insect incident
Deniz Oncu
WSBK News
19m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: BMW "getting slower" but “Ducati is the same”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
23m ago
KTM confirm final decision on unwell Enea Bastianini at German MotoGP
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP Feature
33m ago
Marc Marquez’s rivals will be praying for rain at the German MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP

More News

WSBK News
44m ago
Nicolo Bulega explains why "I don't worry" despite UK WorldSBK crash
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
47m ago
Injured Alex Marquez provides update on pain level after excelling at German MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez explains "mistake" as he saved a near-highside at German MotoGP
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Surprise Friday MotoGP pacesetter in Germany says it’s ‘only good for the pictures’
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
A MotoGP grand prix will vanish from the calendar in 2026
Argentina MotoGP