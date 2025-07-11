A MotoGP grand prix will vanish from the calendar in 2026

MotoGP will not be returning to Argentina in 2026, organisers have confirmed in a statement, though hope to return in 2027.

The Argentina Grand Prix came back onto the calendar in 2014 at the new Termas de Rio Hondo venue, having previously been held on and off in Buenos Aires between 1961 and 1999.

While the event proved popular, it faced numerous challenges over the years, including a two-season absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a shortened 2022 weekend as a result of freight problems and a total cancellation in 2023 under government budget cuts.

Argentina MotoGP

MotoGP’s deal with Argentina was always set to expire in 2025, but organisers had engaged in discussions about an extension.

However, in a heartfelt statement, race organisers have confirmed it will not feature on the 2026 calendar.

Its place is set to be taken by the returning Brazilian Grand Prix, pending homologation of the Ayrton Senna circuit in Goiania.

The full statement from the OSD Group read: “With deep regret, we are obliged to confirm that in 2026 MotoGP will not have its date in Argentina, more precisely at the Termas Circuit of Rio Hondo.

“After the successful 2025 edition and after numerous conversations held in recent months with Dorna Sports and the Province of Santiago del Estero, with whom we analyse all possible alternatives, this decision has been reached.

“We want to express our gratitude to Dorna Sports for the time and willingness to evaluate different opportunities, as well as to the Province of Santiago del Estero, which year after year worked with the highest professionalism to offer the best event possible.

“In the same way, we thank the authorities of the beautiful and unmatched Rio Hondo Termas Raceway for the commitment and tireless effort they have shown during all these years to make MotoGP a reality in Argentina.

“Thanks to the national and international audience, who with their passion transformed each edition of the Argentine MotoGP in Termas de Rio Hondo into much more than a motorcycle race.

“Thanks to the brands that trusted the event as a tool of contact with this passion that is motorcycling. Hopefully we can come back in 2027.”

Dorna Sports labelled its time at Termas de Rio Hondo as “an unforgettable chapter” for MotoGP.