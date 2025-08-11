Augusto Fernandez won’t return to the MotoGP grid full-time in 2026 but says he’s more than happy in his role as Yamaha’s official test rider.

The Spaniard, who lost his KTM race seat at the end of 2024, originally saw the Yamaha opportunity as a stepping stone back into the premier-class asap.

But most seats are already taken for next season and, while Yamaha is yet to name Toprak Razgatlioglu’s Pramac team-mate, Fernandez’s name has not featured among the list of contenders.

Meanwhile, Fernandez has more responsibilities than any other current test rider.

The former Moto2 world champion is helping develop not only the current M1 but Yamaha’s all-new V4 prototype, as well as wild-card appearances and injury replacement duties. An 850cc machine for 2027 will soon join his 'to-do' list.

“It won’t be for 2026. I'm good here, honestly,” Fernandez said of his chances of a full-time MotoGP return.

“It’s been better than expected [as a test rider]. I'm happy also that the [V4] project we have on our shoulders is quite important.

“So I'm enjoying the process. I'm enjoying my job and let's focus on trying to bring the Yamaha back on the top. It's an honour to be part of it.”

Yamaha has said the V4 will only be raced next season, during the final year of the 1000cc engine rules, if it is more competitive than the current machine.

Factory star Fabio Quartararo broke Yamaha’s podium drought at Jerez and was on course to win at Silverstone until a ride-height failure.

But the biggest step made by the latest M1 has been in qualifying, with the Frenchman taking four pole positions and ranked as the third-best qualifier of the season.

However, ongoing grip issues and overtaking difficulties have frequently left the 2021 world champion frustrated in races, and he is only ninth in the rider’s standings.

“I think from the beginning of the season [the M1] has improved, not a lot, but we did some steps from last year,” said Fernandez.

“We can make the most of the good things, like in qualifying, where Fabio is doing great.

“And we know the [grip] problem, so we focused on solving it.”

Fernandez, who scored his first Yamaha points with 13th place for Pramac at COTA, a feat he repeated as a wild-card at Aragon, could make history with a race debut of Yamaha’s new V4 machine before the end of the year.

“We will see if we can do a wild-card with it,” he said.