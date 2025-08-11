Alex Rins: Qualifying key to closing gap on Fabio Quartararo

Alex Rins feels race gap to Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo is a consequence of qualifying.

Alex Rins
Alex Rins

Alex Rins entered the MotoGP summer break 18th in the world championship, nine places adrift of Monster Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo.

The performance gap is even more pronounced in qualifying: while Quartararo has claimed four pole positions and ranks as the third-best qualifier of 2025, Rins sits just 16th.

With all Yamaha riders battling ongoing grip limitations and overtaking struggles, Rins believes that qualifying performance is one area within his control that could unlock much better race results.

Alex Rins identifies key deficit to Fabio Quartararo

“Right now, it’s really tough to do better - not in terms of result, in terms of lap time,” said the Spaniard.

“We have no option to overtake or to fight after the first laps.

“But if we need to focus on one thing right now it is trying to improve the qualifying, to start in a better position.”

Rins says it’s a matter of nailing a clean flying lap:

“Just do one nice lap – with no mistakes, pushing in every corner to the limit. That’s what’s missing.

“I try, and sometimes we go through to Q2, sometimes not. We just need to be a little more regular.”

Rins finished 15th in Brno, 11 seconds behind Quartararo, and noted that his race pace wasn’t too far off his team-mate.

“Fabio did a good qualifying [6th], and he was there in the race [6th], but our lap times - OK they were a little bit different - he wasn’t putting one second per lap on me. It was just tenths.

“So everything depends on the qualifying lap. Let’s keep working.”

While Quartararo has scored 102 points so far this season, the next best Yamaha of Jack Miller has only 52.

Rins is on 42 points with Miguel Oliveira scoring just 6 points, after missing three early MotoGP rounds due to injury.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Revealed: The two lead driver choices for new Cadillac F1 team
44s ago
Sergio Perez
NASCAR News
Shane van Gisbergen getting ever “better” at road courses after fourth NASCAR 2025 win
34m ago
Shane van Gisbergen
F1 News
Fred Vasseur makes Ferrari admission about Lewis Hamilton challenge
59m ago
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
World Superbike legend Troy Bayliss provides injury update after riding incident
1h ago
Troy Bayliss, World Superbikes
F1 Feature
Kimi Antonelli's whirlwind 12 months since dream Mercedes F1 call-up
1h ago
Antonelli has had an up and down rookie F1 season

More News

MotoGP News
Alex Rins: Qualifying key to closing gap on Fabio Quartararo
2h ago
Alex Rins
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin: Aprilia MotoGP potential is “huge”, sets targets
2h ago
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
Augusto Fernandez MotoGP comeback “won’t be for 2026 - I’m good here”
2h ago
Augusto Fernandez
MotoGP News
Luca Marini’s crash-free run: “Be sensible, understand the bike”
2h ago
Luca Marini
IndyCar News
2025 IndyCar championship standings after Grand Prix of Portland
10h ago
Will Power after winning the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland race.