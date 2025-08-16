Jack Miller told to ignore “whispers” about cut-throat Yamaha decision

Jack Miller has been told he has a 50-50 chance of saving his MotoGP future - and he should ignore “whispers” of a promotion.

Pramac Yamaha have snapped up Toprak Razgatlioglu for the 2026 MotoGP rider line-up but have delayed a decision on their second rider.

Miller and teammate Miguel Oliveira are both scrambling to stay in the premier class but a rumour about the factory Yamaha team piqued their interest.

There was some noise about Yamaha getting rid of Alex Rins, despite his contract, and making space for Miller to move in alongside star man Fabio Quartararo.

But Jack Miller has been brought back down to Earth with a bump with advice for what he should believe.

“For two ultra experienced riders, two of the most experienced, they are in ‘prove it’ mode,” Dorna reporter Louis Suddaby said about Pramac’s current duo.

“There is so much talk off-track of what the Yamaha puzzle will look like.

“Alex Rins is under contract but there are still one or two whispers about whether he will cede that.

“You feel like it will be one of Jack or Miguel, rather than both. As much as there are questions about Rins. You feel like Jack and Miguel are battling it out for one seat.”

Miller admitted at the Austrian MotoGP this weekend that he is still waiting for Yamaha’s decision while admitting his concern that other opportunities are vanishing.

Yamaha told ‘one big area to improve’

Fabio Quartararo

Long-term Yamaha have a concern about keeping Quartararo.

He has already sternly told them that he won’t wait around much longer for a front-running bike.

“It feels like they will have to prove to Fabio that the Yamaha is the bike he should be on long-term,” Suddaby continued from the Red Bull Ring.

“It’s an interesting conundrum between the inline-4 and the V4. We expect to see the V4 at the Misano test.

“Yamaha will have to try to make a decision around that time. You’ve got to give yourself the longest lead-up time to next season.

“Yamaha are almost a factory of two parts - Quartararo, then everyone else.

“The issue with Yamaha this season is that on a full fuel tank they are uncompetitive. They gradually slip backwards. By the time Quartararo has a bike that he’s happy with, he’s in traffic and cannot overtake the Ducatis or KTMs down the straights.

“That is one big area Yamaha have got to improve.”