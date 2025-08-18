Marc Marquez identifies unusual “problem” he must soon "accept"

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez says his current winning streak will eventually cause him a “problem” as he will need to learn to “accept” when he “not the fastest”.

The factory Ducati rider is edging ever closer to a seventh MotoGP world title, after taking a 142-point lead in the championship last weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix.

After battling with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and then fending off Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer, Marc Marquez scored his sixth successive grand prix victory.

Scoring nine grand prix wins for the season, Marquez hasn’t been knocked off of top spot in either a full distance race or a sprint since May’s British Grand Prix.

Now on his best unbeaten run since the 2014 season, expectation has shifted towards him matching his 10-in-a-row success from that year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Marquez spots a future 'problem' in MotoGP

But Marquez has urged caution in these predictions and admits accepting when he is finally beaten will be difficult.

“This will be the problem: understanding and accepting when some Saturdays or Sundays I will not be the fastest out there,” he said after the Austrian Grand Prix.

“Because it’s something now where we’re coming with a lot of inertia, people expect I will win everything.

“But this is MotoGP, it’s not like this. I mean, we need t be realistic and it’s true that in some races we will have more difficulties.

“At the moment we are enjoying it. Balaton, I think will be another good track for me.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Read more: Marc Marquez's domination to end? Austria MotoGP hints at rivals getting closer

Victory in Austria marked the first for Marquez in his MotoGP career, having come close on several occasions in previous years as a Honda rider.

There are now just three circuits left on the current calendar where he has not celebrated a victory at, with the new Balaton Park, Mandalika and Portimao the remaining ones.