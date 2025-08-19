Red Bull F1 driver’s favourite MotoGP rider pick: “I just think he’s insane”

F2 driver and Red Bull F1 junior Arvid Linblad says his choice of favourite MotoGP rider is “boring”.

The British-Swedish driver, who is a part of Red Bull’s F1 driver academy, is contesting his first season of F2 this year after finishing fourth in the 2024 F3 standings.

He currently sits seventh in the F2 standings with two wins, and drove an F1 FP1 session at the British Grand Prix in July.

Speaking to the official website of the F2 Championship, Lindblad revealed his interest in MotoGP.

“Interest-wise, if I'm being honest, I don't have loads of interest outside of racing, because it's taken up my whole life,” he said.

“But I am not that much at home, so whenever I am home, I enjoy spending time with friends and family.

“I am quite into sports in general, so I like watching all sports. My favourite one, I guess would be MotoGP, and even football I guess you would say.”

The Campos driver says he has a few favourite riders, but that at the top of the list for him is current MotoGP points leader and eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez.

“My favourite rider would probably Marc Marquez,” Liinblad said.

“I just think he’s insane.

“It's a bit of a boring answer, but I just think it's impressive what he can do in the bike.

“I really like Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo is quite cool as well.”

Lindblad says he got his interest in MotoGP from 2024-25 Formula E World Champion Oliver Rowland.

“For MotoGP, I guess there's an actual link of motorsport,” he said.

“Formula 1 and MotoGP, they are the highest level, the pinnacle of their respective category on two wheels and four wheels.

“I know Oliver Rowland very well, and one day I went to his house and he is really into it, and he was watching it and then I watched it and thought it was cool, so I started watching a bit myself, and fell in love with it just like that.”