Franco Morbidelli's verdict on safety at Balaton Park circuit

Franco Morbidelli says MotoGP will have an “interesting weekend” at Balaton Park.

Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli is expecting “an interesting weekend” at the Hungarian MotoGP.

Hungary returns to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 1993 this weekend as Balaton Park makes its debut on the grand prix schedule.

The circuit, which hosted World Superbike at the end of July, has met mixed reviews from riders.

All of Ducati’s MotoGP riders rode Panigale V4s at the track during the summer break, and Ducati Lenovo Team’s pairing of Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia had differing opinions on the circuit when speaking at last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Marquez was more positive about the track than Bagnaia, and Franco Morbidelli held a similar opinion to the Spaniard when he spoke about Balaton Park on Thursday at the Red Bull Ring.

“It's a beautiful circuit,” The VR46 Racing Team rider said, as reported by Spanish Motorsport.com.

“It's very narrow, as we all know, but very technical.

“It will be an interesting weekend.

“We'll have to see what tyres they will bring and how the MotoGP will adapt, it's a track of a kind that we've never tackled before.

“Perhaps so is the first sector of Sachsenring.

“As for safety, there should be no problems.”

Morbidelli heads to Balaton Park off the back of a difficult weekend in Austria where he was only 11th in the grand prix and 14th in the Sprint. He sits fifth in the standings, 34 points behind Marco Bezzecchi who was on the podium in third at Spielberg.

When WorldSBK visited Balaton Park in July, weather conditions were mostly dry but with some rain on Sunday morning. Toprak Razgatlioglu won all three races.

The weather for this weekend looks dry for the most part in Balaton with temperatures expected to be in the low-20s. There is a possibility of rain on Friday morning.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez prediction is music to the ears of Pecco Bagnaia
41m ago
Alex Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
Is this Formula 1's most improved driver?
42m ago
Alex Albon, Williams
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu switches to four wheels to take on world’s most legendary racetrack
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu driving BMW at Nurburgring Nordschleife. Credit: Instagram/Toprak Razgatlioglu.
F1 Feature
McLaren stars shockingly miss out on No1 spot | 2025 F1 mid-season driver ratings
1h ago
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and George Russell
F1 News
McLaren would “struggle to get out of Q1” if F1 rules stay, a tech chief claims
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta explains why KTM boss Pit Beirer called an important meeting
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Explained: Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on being Max Verstappen’s teammate
1h ago
Nico Hulkenberg and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri told "he is not your mate, he's your biggest rival"
1h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
MotoGP rival pinpoints area Marc Marquez made “the difference” in Austrian Grand Prix
1h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Austrian MotoGP Sprint start “dangerous, everybody was super lucky”
3h ago
Start of 2025 Austrian MotoGP Sprint (Dorna).