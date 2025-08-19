Fabio Quartararo confirms Yamaha V4 debut, but it's not the "most important" test

Fabio Quartararo has confirmed that his long-awaited debut on Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP prototype will take place at the official Misano test on September 15.

The Frenchman had already earmarked Misano as the venue for his first outing on the new machine, although there was some uncertainty over whether it would be during the official test or a private session.

“In Misano I will test the V4… on [the] Monday,” Quartararo said during the Austrian MotoGP weekend. “It will be nice to see the potential of the new bike.”

The prototype, being developed by test riders Augusto Fernandez and Andrea Dovizioso, is scheduled to replace the current inline M1 next season, if competitive enough.

While following the bike's progress, Quartararo stressed he will reserve judgment until trying it himself.

“Augusto and Dovi are really experienced riders, and of course, I have confidence with them," he said.

"But until I try the bike, I don't want to [assume] anything.”

Fernandez recently revealed that Yamaha is holding back the V4’s output, as the factory takes a step-by-step approach to raising performance.

“The engine is not at its full potential; they don't give us all the power yet,” Fernandez said.

“I know that it's still slow, on the engine,” Quartararo acknowledged.

“But this is a point where it's going to be crucial for the future, to have not only a bike that is fast, but also fast on the straights.”

Improved braking performance, by utilising more of the rear tyre for deceleration, is another key area where Yamaha hopes the V4 can shine.

Fabio Quartararo looks ahead to 2026

While the Misano outing will be significant, Quartararo underlined that the most significant step for the V4 project will come during 2026 pre-season testing.

“We will have Misano, and the Valencia test. But then the most important for me will be the pre-season test,” he said.

“Because between Misano and Valencia, you cannot really change the bike. But between November and February, you have a lot of time to adjust.

"For me, February will be the most important test for a long time.”

Nevertheless, everything is already pointing to Yamaha racing the new bike next season, during the last year of the 1000cc rules.

"We cannot race again with the inline four, we are way too far, and we are not developing a lot with that bike," Quartararo said.

"So it's pretty sure that we will race with the V4. I'm looking forward to test the bike, because I think we really need a change."

Quartararo and Yamaha endured their darkest weekend of the season at the Red Bull Ring.

Ongoing rear grip woes were magnified by the special, stiffer construction rear tyre, leaving the Frenchman to score just a single point for 15th, as M1s filled the last four places on the classification.

“The problems we have in this track are the same problems [as elsewhere], but just much more,” he said.

All of Yamaha's rivals race with a V4 engine configuration.

Suzuki took the most recent inline MotoGP win at Valencia 2022, although Quartararo was on course for victory at Silverstone this year, until a cruel ride height failure.

Yamaha's M1 has won the premier-class title nine times - with Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo and Quartararo - since 2002.

Fernandez is hoping to give the V4 its race debut as a wild-card later this season.