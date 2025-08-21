Fabio Quartararo: “A new MotoGP circuit is always fun”

After a “pretty ridiculous” MotoGP weekend in Austria, Fabio Quartararo heads for the brand-new challenge of Balaton Park.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

After describing Yamaha’s Austrian MotoGP weekend as “pretty ridiculous”,  Fabio Quartararo is searching for much needed “fun” as MotoGP makes its debut at Balaton Park in Hungary this weekend.

The 2021 world champion was again a clear best of the four Yamahas at the Red Bull Ring, but had to settle for just 15th place, 25-seconds from race winner Marc Marquez.

“I felt no potential from the beginning of the weekend and we didn't improve,” he said. “The grip is less. And we are so far, so far away.”

Although the stop-go Balaton Park layout doesn’t look ideal for Yamaha either, “it can't be worse than here.

“I watched on board of Superbike. Looks like it's also a bit of stop and go.

“That doesn't look great for us. But we will adapt and see what we can do.”

Quartararo added: “Trying a new circuit is always fun as a rider, and we also get to meet the Hungarian fans.

“It will be interesting to see if this track suits us, and if we can make a step this weekend."

Team-mate Alex Rins, like Pramac duo Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira, finished the Red Bull Ring weekend without scoring a point.

The Spaniard, who is trying to adapt his riding style to get closer to Quartararo, said:

"The positive thing about back-to-back races is that we can keep working, and personally I can also continue my progression in adapting my riding style.

“Balaton Park is a new circuit for all of us, and every rider will be trying to find the right lines and braking points, so for sure the first FP session will be very important."

Yamaha is not going into the event completely blind, with the factory test team on track during June’s private MotoGP test.

"After a tough weekend in Spielberg, we're turning the page and looking forward to a fresh challenge at the Balaton Park track,” said team director Massimo Meregalli.

“Our test team visited this track already in June, and they gave positive feedback.

“The team is eager to get to work, understand the track characteristics, and give a performance that reflects our determination to bounce back."

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

