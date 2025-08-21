Aleix Espargaro forced out of Hungarian MotoGP return

Aleix Espargaro has been declared unfit to ride as a stand-in for Somkiat Chantra in this weekend’s Hungarian MotoGP.

The triple Aprilia race winner, who joined Honda as a test and wild-card rider after retiring at the end of last season, broke a bone in his hand during a professional cycling debut in last month’s Tour of Austria.

But after recovering, and accepting the RC213V seat for Hungary, LCR report that the Spaniard suffered another bicycling injury “a few days ago”.

“While it initially seemed minor, he arrived at the track on Thursday morning with severe back pain," a team statement continued.

"Medical examinations have revealed that his L3 vertebra is affected. He is now returning to Barcelona to undergo further tests at Hospital Universitari Dexeus.

“Given the circumstances, Somkiat Chantra will not be replaced this weekend.

“The IDEMITSU Honda LCR team thanks Aleix for his willingness to help and wishes him a speedy recovery.”

With fellow Honda test rider Takaaki Nakagami already sidelined with knee ligament damage, while replacing Chantra before the summer break at Brno, Johann Zarco will be alone again this weekend.

Espargaro was due to make his fourth grand prix appearance of the season at Balaton Park.

Test team wild-cards at Jerez and Silverstone were followed by a HRC team ride, in place of the injured Luca Marini, at Assen, where Chantra thanked Espargaro for helping him take his first and so far only MotoGP point.

Aleix's younger brother Pol will be on track as a replacement for Maverick Vinales at Tech3 KTM this weekend.