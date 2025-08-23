Pramac MotoGP rider decision imminent as rumours hint final choice already made

Pramac MotoGP team boss Gino Borsoi says a final decision on who its full rider line-up will be for the 2026 season will be made “next week”, as Jack Miller’s future appears secured.

Pramac caused a stir in the rider market earlier this summer when it signed double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu to a deal to come to MotoGP with the Yamaha satellite next year.

In the weeks since, however, the identity of his team-mate has been a major talking point, with Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira, Diogo Moreira and Manuel Gonzalez all linked.

Oliveira, despite having a deal for next year, has appeared the most unlikely to stay for some time, while Miller looked nailed on at one stage.

But as delays in his discussions with Yamaha dragged on, Moto2 star Moreira confirmed he had an offer from the Japanese marque.

Reports from the Spanish media claim he has now signed with Honda to join LCR, while in recent days Moto2 championship leader Gonzalez’s name has come to the fore in Pramac discussions.

On Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Miller expressed his frustrations at the delay in Yamaha’s decision as he pushed for a resolution.

It is thought he has offers in World Superbikes to explore.

Miller’s pressure appears to have worked as of Saturday, however, as the latest paddock gossip suggests he will now hold onto his Pramac ride for 2026.

Speaking to the MotoGP world feed on Saturday morning, Pramac boss Borsoi said a decision is imminent.

“As you can imagine, it’s not easy,” he said.

“We had a couple of meetings. We are, let’s say, in a difficult situation because we really need to know what is good for the project, and also in terms of the future we need to think about that.

“So, we need a couple of days to finalise everything.

“The deadline was already one month ago. We moved it back because it’s a difficult decision.

“But in my opinion, in just a few days and next week we will know who the rider will be.”

