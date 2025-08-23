Pramac MotoGP rider decision imminent as rumours hint final choice already made

Pramac is yet to finalise its line-up for 2026

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Pramac MotoGP team boss Gino Borsoi says a final decision on who its full rider line-up will be for the 2026 season will be made “next week”, as Jack Miller’s future appears secured.

Pramac caused a stir in the rider market earlier this summer when it signed double World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu to a deal to come to MotoGP with the Yamaha satellite next year.

In the weeks since, however, the identity of his team-mate has been a major talking point, with Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira, Diogo Moreira and Manuel Gonzalez all linked.

Oliveira, despite having a deal for next year, has appeared the most unlikely to stay for some time, while Miller looked nailed on at one stage.

But as delays in his discussions with Yamaha dragged on, Moto2 star Moreira confirmed he had an offer from the Japanese marque.

Reports from the Spanish media claim he has now signed with Honda to join LCR, while in recent days Moto2 championship leader Gonzalez’s name has come to the fore in Pramac discussions.

On Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Miller expressed his frustrations at the delay in Yamaha’s decision as he pushed for a resolution.

It is thought he has offers in World Superbikes to explore.

Miller’s pressure appears to have worked as of Saturday, however, as the latest paddock gossip suggests he will now hold onto his Pramac ride for 2026.

Speaking to the MotoGP world feed on Saturday morning, Pramac boss Borsoi said a decision is imminent.

“As you can imagine, it’s not easy,” he said.

“We had a couple of meetings. We are, let’s say, in a difficult situation because we really need to know what is good for the project, and also in terms of the future we need to think about that.

“So, we need a couple of days to finalise everything.

“The deadline was already one month ago. We moved it back because it’s a difficult decision.

“But in my opinion, in just a few days and next week we will know who the rider will be.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Zak Brown proved right after “a year ago we questioned” his McLaren idea
1h ago
Zak Brown
RR Results
Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Saturday)
1h ago
2025 Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Manx Grand Prix.
MotoGP Results
Hungary Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Hungarian MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates Balaton sprint
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Sprint Race Results
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Bastianini, Quartararo, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP Sprint

More News

Moto2 Results
2025 Hungarian Moto2 - Qualifying Results
1h ago
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, Pole Position, Hungary, 2025
MotoGP
2025 Hungarian MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Explained: Eddie Jordan drew ‘nervous laugh’ from Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
3h ago
Eddie Jordan
Moto3 Results
2025 Hungarian Moto3 - Qualifying Results
3h ago
Maximo Quiles, Pole Position, qualifying, Moto3, 2025, Hungary
RR News
Fundraiser started for injured Manx Grand Prix rider
4h ago
Garry Broughton's Kawasaki Z650 for Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Facebook/Garry Broughton.