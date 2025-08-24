2025 Hungarian MotoGP: Marc Marquez eases to seventh straight win despite lap one clash

Ducati’s Marc Marquez has strengthened his MotoGP championship lead after dominating the Hungarian Grand Prix for his seventh successive victory.

Leading all of the sprint on Saturday for his seventh straight win in the half-distance race, the 32-year-old completed a seventh successive 37-point weekend on Sunday.

Though not leading initially from pole, Marc Marquez overcame Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi at the start of lap 11 of 26 and bolted into the distance to the chequered flag.

With Alex Marquez suffering an early crash, Marquez’s championship lead has swelled to 175 points with eight rounds remaining.

Pedro Acosta was second on the KTM after recovering from seventh on the grid, while Bezzecchi completed the podium.

Off the line at the start of the race, Marquez got the better launch from pole but was passed on the outside of Turn 1 by Bezzecchi - who opted for the soft rear compared to the medium for the championship leader.

In a bid to immediately take back the lead at Turn 2, Marquez clattered into the side of Bezzecchi’s Aprilia and dropped to third behind VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli.

Bezzecchi instantly pulled a lead of 0.4s, while Morbidelli held up Marquez until the fifth lap when the factory Ducati steamed up the inside of Turn 5.

Once in clear air, Marquez was able to wipe out Bezzecchi’s advantage and launched his first raid on the lead at Turn 1 at the start of lap eight.

Marquez went wide and Bezzecchi cut a tighter line to retake his lead. The same happened again at Turn 5.

But at Turn 1 on lap 11, Marquez made a move stick and proceeded to put 1.5s between himself and the Aprilia.

KTM’s Acosta came through on Bezzecchi at the same corner five laps later, by which time Marquez was almost three seconds up the road.

Thus ended the battle for the top three positions, with Marquez taking the chequered flag 4.3s clear of Acosta.

Bezzecchi faded 3.174s behind Acosta to complete the podium, while Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin came through from 16th on the grid to a season-best fourth.

Luca Marini was fifth on the factory Honda after Morbidelli was forced to drop a spot late on for cutting the Turn 8/9 chicane while defending against the former.

Brad Binder was just 0.294s adrift of Morbidelli in seventh on the factory team KTM, while Tech3 stand-in Pol Espargaro was eighth after Pecco Bagnaia made an error late on and dropped to ninth on the sister factory Ducati.

He also had a long lap to serve for shortcutting a chicane.

Fabio Quartararo completed the top 10 for Yamaha after serving a long lap for a collision in the sprint on Saturday.

Ai Ogura was 11th on the Trackhouse Aprilia, with Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira and Yamaha’s Alex Rins trailing him.

Alex Marquez remounted after his early Turn 1 fall to finish 14th, while Fabio Di Giannantonio was 15th having been forced to abandon third on the grid and start from pitlane due to a pre-race issue.

Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer was last in 16th after crashing.

Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) fell late on at Turn 8 defending against Ogura, with Jack Miller (Pramac) crashing twice, while Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse), Joan Mir (Honda) and Enea Bastianini (Tech3) all fell out of the race.