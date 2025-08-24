2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, round 14 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)42m 37.681s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+4.314s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+7.488s
4Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+11.069s
5Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+11.904s
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+12.608s
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+12.902s
8Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+14.015s
9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+14.854s
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.473s
11Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+18.112s
12Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+19.021s
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+22.861s
14Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+25.938s
15Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+26.262s
16Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+55.239s
 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF
 Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez sweeps to his 14th win in a row, and seventh weekend double, with victory in the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP.

Behind him, Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) made it three different manufacturers on the podium.

Marquez held the holeshot into Turn 1 but ran deep and was passed by Bezzecchi.

The title leader then lunged rashly at the Aprilia into the following apex, the contact allowing Franco Morbidelli into second.

It was only a temporary hiccup for Marquez.

The #93 passed Morbidelli on lap 5, then reeled in Bezzecchi.

Marquez attacked for the lead at Turn 1 on lap 8, but the Italian calmly cut inside on the exit. Then thwarted Marquez again at Turn 5.

Bezzecchi’s reign finally ended when Marquez sent his GP25 under the RS-GP again at Turn 1 and held the line.

But just behind them, a KTM was on the rise.

Acosta, Marquez’s nearest rival before a qualifying and Sprint nightmare, had overtaken Morbidelli and was fast closing on Bezzecchi.

The Spaniard squeezed inside Bezzecchi at Turn 1 with 11 laps to go, by which time Marquez was 2.7s clear, while Bezzecchi held the same margin over Morbidelli.

Reigning champion Jorge Martin charged from 16th to an impressive fourth on the other factory Aprilia, with Honda’s Luca Marini also launching a late pass on Morbidelli.

The VR46 rider stayed ahead after shortcutting the corner and was ordered to drop one position.

Brad Binder and Tech3 stand-in Pol Espargaro make it three KTMs in the top eight.

Francesco Bagnaia finally caught a Balaton Park break by rising from 15th to 7th on the opening lap, but was later given a long lap penalty for straight-lining a chicane.

Bagnaia finished ninth, after a front-end moment allowed Espargaro to re-pass on the very final lap.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo completed the top ten after also serving a long lap penalty, for triggering yesterday's Turn 1 Sprint collision.

All riders picked the medium front tyre for the grand prix, but rear choice was evenly split.

Marquez moved from the soft rear in the Sprint to a medium, joined by the likes of Fermin Aldeguer, the factory Hondas, all four Yamahas, Aprilia riders Martin and Raul Fernandez and struggling team-mate Bagnaia.

Meanwhile, front row starters Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio, plus KTM’s Acosta, headed the list of those sticking with the soft.

But Sprint runner-up di Giannantonio had bigger pre-race concerns, suffering technical issues and pitting for his spare bike at the end of the warm-up lap, leaving him to start from pit lane.

Enea Bastianini (4th on the grid) had two long lap penalties to serve for taking out Johann Zarco on lap one of the Sprint. However, Bastianini crashed on the opening lap, again, meaning the penalty carries over to Catalunya.

Zarco also suffered a double DNF this weekend, crashing out of the grand prix with his own mistake late in the race.

Alex Marquez and Jack Miller each had a three-place grid demotion on Sunday, dropping them to 14th and 17th on the grid, for slow riding on the racing line in Friday practice.

Marquez and then Miller fell early in the race, rejoining at the back of the field. Miller - understood to have re-signed with Pramac Yamaha for 2026 - later crashed again.

Red Bull Ring runner-up Fermin Aldeguer was left wondering what might have been after crashing from fifth, then setting some of the fastest laps of the race.

MotoGP was making its debut at Balaton Park for the first Hungarian motorcycle Grand Prix since 1992.

KTM test rider Pol Espargaro, replacing the injured Maverick Vinales at Tech3, was the only rider with prior MotoGP experience of the track, from a private test - alongside Yamaha, Ducati, Honda and Aprilia test riders - in June.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro was due to replace injured rookie Somkiat Chantra at LCR this weekend. Unfortunately, Espargaro was declared unfit on Thursday due to a back injury from a recent bicycle accident.

The Catalan Grand Prix takes place at Barcelona from September 5-7.

