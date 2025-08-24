Hungary: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Hungarian race at Balaton Park, round 14 of 22.
Hungary: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|455
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|280
|(-175)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|228
|(-227)
|4
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|197
|(-258)
|5
|^2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|164
|(-291)
|6
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|161
|(-294)
|7
|˅2
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|154
|(-301)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|126
|(-329)
|9
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|114
|(-341)
|10
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|109
|(-346)
|11
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|91
|(-364)
|12
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|73
|(-382)
|13
|^2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|72
|(-383)
|14
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|69
|(-386)
|15
|˅1
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|63
|(-392)
|16
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|58
|(-397)
|17
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|52
|(-403)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|46
|(-409)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|45
|(-410)
|20
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|23
|(-432)
|21
|^1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|16
|(-439)
|22
|˅2
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-445)
|23
|^2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|10
|(-445)
|24
|˅1
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-447)
|25
|˅1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-449)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1
|(-454)
Marc Marquez takes another step towards the 2025 MotoGP title with a 14th race victory in a row, at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Marquez needs a title lead of at least 222 points to win the world championship before the flyaways, at Misano on September 14.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie