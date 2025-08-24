Hungary: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 455 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 280 (-175) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 228 (-227) 4 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 197 (-258) 5 ^2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 164 (-291) 6 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 161 (-294) 7 ˅2 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 154 (-301) 8 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 126 (-329) 9 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 114 (-341) 10 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 109 (-346) 11 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 91 (-364) 12 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 73 (-382) 13 ^2 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 72 (-383) 14 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 69 (-386) 15 ˅1 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 63 (-392) 16 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 58 (-397) 17 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 52 (-403) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 46 (-409) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 45 (-410) 20 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 23 (-432) 21 ^1 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 16 (-439) 22 ˅2 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-445) 23 ^2 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 10 (-445) 24 ˅1 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-447) 25 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-449) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1 (-454)

Marc Marquez takes another step towards the 2025 MotoGP title with a 14th race victory in a row, at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Marquez needs a title lead of at least 222 points to win the world championship before the flyaways, at Misano on September 14.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie



