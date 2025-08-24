Hungary: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Hungarian race at Balaton Park, round 14 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)455 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)280(-175)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)228(-227)
4=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)197(-258)
5^2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)164(-291)
6=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)161(-294)
7˅2Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)154(-301)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*126(-329)
9=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)114(-341)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)109(-346)
11=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)91(-364)
12=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)73(-382)
13^2Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)72(-383)
14˅1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)69(-386)
15˅1Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)63(-392)
16=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*58(-397)
17=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)52(-403)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)46(-409)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)45(-410)
20^1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)23(-432)
21^1Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)16(-439)
22˅2Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-445)
23^2Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)10(-445)
24˅1Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-447)
25˅1Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-449)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1(-454)

Marc Marquez takes another step towards the 2025 MotoGP title with a 14th race victory in a row, at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Marquez needs a title lead of at least 222 points to win the world championship before the flyaways, at Misano on September 14.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

