Marc Marquez explains Marco Bezzecchi clash at Turn 2 of Hungarian MotoGP

MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix winner Marc Marquez has explained that he collided with Marco Bezzecchi because he expected him to be faster at Turn 2.

The factory Ducati rider converted pole into a seventh successive grand prix win on Sunday in Hungary, having scored his seventh straight sprint on Saturday.

The 32-year-old took the chequered flag 4.314s clear of the field at the end of the 26-lap Balaton Park race to bring his tally of grand prix victories for 2025 to 10.

Though dominating once in the lead, it wasn’t a straightforward race for Marc Marquez due to a clash with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi at the start of the grand prix.

Heading into Turn 1 ahead, Marquez was overtaken by Bezzecchi on the change of direction into Turn 2.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Ducati rider immediately tried to come back through on the inside of Bezzecchi, but hit the factory Aprilia and dropped to third behind Franco Morbidelli.

It would take Marquez until lap 11 of 26 to get back into the lead, with Bezzecchi eventually dropping to third behind KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

Marc Marquez explains Marco Bezzecchi incident

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Speaking in parc ferme after the race, Marquez says the contact with Bezzecchi was a result of a misunderstanding on his part as he expected the Aprilia to carry more speed in Turn 2 than he did.

“On that first corner, when I saw Marco inside, I released the brakes and went wide,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t want to have an issue on the first corner.

“Then at the second, I expected he would do more corner speed. In fact, he kept the first gear, and I touched him.

“Luckily for both of us, I was able to save the crash, and he continued in his way.

“From that point, the race changed a bit.

“When I saw the soft rear started to drop [on Bezzecchi’s bike], I was with the medium, I started to attack.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I had a super good rhythm, I was flowing on the track.”

Marquez accepted blame for the incident.

"I realised Marco was inside," Marquez told TNT Sports.

"I braked late. Then, when I was at the brake point, I said ‘I will release the brakes and turn late, it doesn’t matter if I lose the position’.

"Then I didn’t expect he would slow down a lot at Turn 2.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"It was my mistake. Always, the rider behind must be careful of the front rider."

With his nearest title rival Alex Marquez only 14th, Marc Marquez now heads to the Catalan Grand Prix with a 175-point lead in the standings.