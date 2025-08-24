Marc Marquez doesn’t want to win the MotoGP title in Valentino Rossi’s backyard

Runaway MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez says he doesn’t want to have a first 2025 title opportunity at Misano because it would require “a disaster” for Alex Marquez.

The 32-year-old scored his seventh successive 37-point weekend after dominating Sunday’s 26-lap Hungarian Grand Prix.

Surviving a clash with Marco Bezzecchi at Turn 2 on the first lap, Marquez would recover from third to take the lead on lap 11 and would take the chequered flag 4.314s clear of the field.

With nearest title rival Alex Marquez only 14th after an early crash, older brother Marc Marquez is now 175 points clear in the standings and now faces the very real prospect of winning a seventh premier class title as early as the San Marino Grand Prix.

To set this up, he has to leave the Catalan Grand Prix with an advantage of at least 185 points, and would then need to grow this to 222 at Misano to be crowned champion.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

While he now admits he is thinking about when he can win the championship, Marc Marquez wants his first opportunity to come at the Japanese or Indonesian Grands Prix as “I want the best” for his younger brother at Catalunya.

“Yes,” he said when asked if he was thinking more about the championship now.

“Of course, now every time it’s getting closer and closer, but we need to keep the same mentality and same focus.

“Yesterday, we spoke a bit with the Spanish journalists, they were pushing, and they gave me the numbers.

“And I have to say, I wish to have the first opportunity in Japan or Mandalika because if I have it in Misano it means my brother had a disaster weekend in Catalunya and I want the best for him.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Marquez brands his current win streak “not normal”

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

The factory Ducati rider has gone unbeaten in MotoGP since early June, when he began this run of seven successive 37-point weekends in Aragon.

But he doesn’t consider this run “normal”, even if he admits he was riding “comfortable” on Sunday in Hungary.

“I cannot lie, today it was comfortable,” he added.

“Today I was riding in a very good way.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s true, as we see, anything can happen in the first two corners.

“But after that moment, I just cooled down and I just tried to warm well my rear tyre because I was with the medium.

“And from that point just build the race and as soon as I led the race, I was good, I was flowing on the track.

“I was on the good lines. So, today it was a very good day. But it’s not normal. It’s not normal to win every weekend, it’s not normal to win every sprint race.

“It looks like this, but it’s not.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But there will arrive the day, and it’s where I need to understand, somebody will be faster than us in a sprint or the main race and then it’s better to score a second position, third positions [and get] points for the championship.”