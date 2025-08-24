Jack Miller pressure pays off as Yamaha decide his MotoGP future

Jack Miller’s pressure is set to pay off because Yamaha have reportedly decided on his MotoGP future.

Miller and teammate Miguel Oliveira entered the Hungarian MotoGP unclear whether they would be a part of Pramac’s plans for next season.

The signing of Toprak Razgatlioglu means at least one of Pramac Yamaha’s existing riders would get the chop.

A failed chase to sign Diogo Moreira, who is set for Honda, could have spelled the end for both Miller and Oliveira.

But Jack Miller will now be confirmed alongside Razgatlioglu in the 2026 MotoGP rider line-up for Pramac, Sky Italia report.

Pramac boss Gino Borsoi said in Hungary that a decision - which he did not confirm - would be announced within a week.

Miller had patiently waited for Yamaha’s decision, even when representing the manufacturer at the Suzuka 8 Hours.

But he turned up the heat in Hungary.

“I’ve been more than patient enough. If you want me, you want me, if you don’t, you don’t,” Miller said.

He insisted that other options, notably in the World Superbike Championship paddock, were on the table so he needed a decision quickly.

That pressure appears like it will now pay off.

Miller crashed out of the Hungarian MotoGP on Sunday, while Oliveira finished 12th. Fabio Quartararo was the top Yamaha in 10th.

What next for Miguel Oliveira?

Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira

The decision to keep Miller will cost Oliveira his MotoGP career.

Oliveira could re-join Aprilia as a test rider, alongside Lorenzo Savadori, Sky Italia report.

But the four-time grand prix winner’s time on a MotoGP race seat is coming to the end.

He has been blighted by injuries from big crashes over the past couple of years.

This season, Oliveira and Miller brought experience of KTM, Honda, Aprilia and Ducati to Yamaha’s project. Their development ability and experience has been key to aiding their employer.

But Yamaha’s ambitious plans meant they signed up Razgatlioglu and even looked at Moto2 rising star Moreira.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

