“Lucky escape” as Enea Bastianini left “in the track with riders coming”

Involved in two Sprint accidents, then handed a double long lap penalty, Enea Bastianini was hoping for a less eventful Hungarian Grand Prix.

Instead, the Tech3 KTM rider was caught up in more opening-lap drama.

Starting from a strong fourth on the grid, Bastianini lost the front of his RC16 at Turn 13 and slid through the chicane before slowly drifting back across the track in front of the oncoming pack.

Thankfully, the Italian escaped unharmed. He returned his bike to the pits and briefly rejoined before retiring.

“After two crashes in both the Sprint and today, it is easy to feel so unlucky,” Bastianini said.

“After yesterday, I had some pain and I did not feel at my 100% physically today, and unfortunately we crashed in the opening lap, and I did everything I could to escape.

“At the end of the day, we have to understand that we have been lucky today, because I found myself in the middle of the track with riders coming behind, and I did not get touched by anyone, so for sure, the day could have turned wrong, and we have to appreciate that.

“Anyway, the weekend was positive for us, even if we leave with zero points. I am feeling more and more confident on the bike, so I am looking forward to Barcelona, and hopefully we can have a great weekend.”

Bastianini had been an innocent victim when struck by Fabio Quartararo at Turn 1 of Saturday’s MotoGP Sprint, but later collided with Johann Zarco after rejoining, earning a double long lap penalty for his second offence of the season.

Enea Bastianini faced with 'Mission Impossible'

Speaking before Sunday’s race, team principal Herve Poncharal admitted the sanction effectively ruled out a rostrum result:

“Already a long lap is difficult on this track. So a double long lap is almost Mission Impossible," he told TNT Sports.

“There was a podium [on Saturday] within our reach. It could have been today. But we will have no podium.

“So let’s wait for Catalunya.

“I am still smiling but everybody has to understand how much effort, how much energy, how much of yourself you dedicate to each individual race. 
“And when your race is over before it starts? You are frustrated.”

The good news for Bastianini is that his long lap penalties will not carry over to Barcelona, despite not having a chance to serve them during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

