Franco Morbidelli disputes Simon Crafar decision at Hungarian MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was forced to drop one position when battling Luca Marini in the Hungarian MotoGP.

Franco Morbidelli leads Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Franco Morbidelli leads Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Franco Morbidelli has confessed his disagreement with the penalty he was given in the Hungarian MotoGP.

Morbidelli ran most of the race in fourth place, but was caught towards the end by Jorge Martin and then by Luca Marini with three laps to go.

Marini tried to pass on the inside of turn nine, but Morbidelli tried to hold on around the outside. The VR46 Racing Team rider cut turn 10 as a result of his defence and maintained his position.

On the penultimate lap, Morbidelli was given a one position drop penalty which he served at turn 11 by dropping behind Marini, who then kept fifth to the line while Morbidelli kept sixth.

Franco Morbidelli disagreed with Hungarian MotoGP penalty

Morbidelli said after the race that he was managing his pace throughout the race, and that he felt his defence against Marini was “good”.

“It was a difficult race,” Franco Morbidelli told MotoGP.com after the Hungary race.

“I was trying to make the soft [rear] tyre last for as long as I could, but, unfortunately, I didn’t manage to do that, I had less speed than the guys I was with and I had to survive.

“At the end, I thought I made a good defence on Luca [Marini], but Simon [Crafar, MotoGP Stewards Panel Chairman] decided to make me drop one position; it’s okay, it doesn’t make a lot of difference – P5, P6.

“Anyway, it’s a good weekend for the team, and we got back on having a really interesting speed.

“Yesterday we got on the podium in the Sprint race; today, even though I didn’t have a really great feeling and I was trying to manage all race long, I was there. So, we can be happy with this weekend.”

“Solid weekend” for Luca Marini

Fifth for Marini marked his strongest result so far as a Honda MotoGP rider, beating the sixth he scored at Sachsenring.

The Italian was pleased not only with the result but also with the way he worked throughout the weekend.

“It was a really solid weekend since the beginning,” he said.

“I was feeling comfortable in a new track, in a new layout.

“I knew that it could be a good occasion for us, an opportunity, so I tried to work super-strong, super-hard in this weekend, from the beginning, and tried to improve my riding with the bike.

“We grew up a lot together this weekend.

“We made good moves on the setting and I was feeling really comfortable on the bike; and with a good qualifying and a good start, everything is easier. So, it was a really nice weekend.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio rues “missed opportunity” after pit lane start
22m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, bike problem, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Sergio Garcia gets World Superbike call-up
40m ago
Sergio Garcia, 2025 Moto2 Argentinian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez admits “riding style not the best” on his "weekend to forget"
55m ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
Manx GP and Classic TT Monday race schedule hit with weather-forced change
1h ago
2025 Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Manx Grand Prix.
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli disputes Simon Crafar decision at Hungarian MotoGP
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli leads Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez avoided a repeat of Lando Norris trophy gaffe
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (1)
1h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
MotoGP News
“Lucky escape” as Enea Bastianini left “in the track with riders coming”
1h ago
Enea Bastianini 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia finds "a great sign" despite his messy Hungarian MotoGP
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin still needed to tweak his Aprilia bike moments before race start
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP