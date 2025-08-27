Casey Stoner reveals “older guard” secret to Marc Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP success

Double MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner says Marc Marquez’s “older guard” style of riding with electronics is the reason for his dominance on the Ducati in 2025.

After 14 rounds of the season, the 32-year-old has won 10 grands prix - including the last seven in a row - and 13 sprints to hold a championship lead of 175 points.

Such has been his dominance this year that Marc Marquez now had the possibility to win the 2025 title as early as September’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Casey Stoner points out secret to Marc Marquez dominance

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Stoner doesn’t believe Marquez has been riding at his maximum level, which he says is down to how he rides with the electronics and is a style developed from his early days in the premier class.

“It’s really just been a domination of Ducati and Marc Marquez,” Stoner told TNT Spots about the 2025 season.

“I don’t know if anyone could have predicted what is going on.

“Everyone said at the start of the season Marc was going to be good. But quite this good I don’t think we foresaw.

“We already had him on a Ducati last year, but getting up and going a little bit more, getting to grips with his shoulder still.

“I really didn’t foresee the amount of domination he’s had this year. And it’s really been him against everyone else.

“I think he’s very much relaxed to be honest. You can see it in his riding. He’s not riding ten tenths.

“And I actually think that’s part of the secret. Marc and Dani [Pedrosa], when he was out racing these machines [as a wildcard], but seeing how quick he could be even when he’s out of touch and hasn’t been racing.

“And it’s because the older guard still know what it’s like to find grip, still know what it’s like to ride ahead of the electronics.

“Whereas the now generation, all they’ve know is to let the engineers set it up, twist the throttle, and you’ve got the ride height device that automatically goes down.

“There’s nothing really manual about it. Marc still has an idea of where the grip levels should be, so he’s riding in front of that and is predicting what is going to be happening.

“And he’s able to rely on those electronics and find pace that nobody else can.”