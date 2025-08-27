KTM reveal stance on Tech3 MotoGP team takeover talks

KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer says the Austrian brand is not involved in discussions between Tech3 and potential investors to take over the MotoGP team.

Herve Poncharal’s long-standing MotoGP team has been a KTM satellite partner since 2019, when it cut ties with Yamaha after two decades together in the premier class.

Since its switch to KTM machinery, Tech3 have celebrated two grands prix victories and has strengthened factory ties with the parent brand.

But rumours have been swirling for some time now that the Tech3 squad could be bought over, with ex-Haas Formula 1 team boss Gunether Steiner’s name repeatedly linked.

Poncharal recently rubbished reports that a deal had been signed.

Will KTM get involved in Tech3 talks?

The future of the Tech3 team could have a big impact on KTM, though Beirer says there has been contact from “different people” checking that there would be bikes available.

But for the time being, he says KTM is staying out of these negotiations but also hopes “it stays very stable as it is” with Tech3.

“I mean, there is interest from different people and somehow they connect with us, double checking are we available for bikes,” Beirer said during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“But our partner is Herve and we trust him, and we ask him ‘please, you do that business’ and when there is something you need to tell us that something will change, please come to us.

“So, for the moment we are not in the front row in those discussions.

“We are just watching carefully what Herve does, but for the moment, honestly speaking I hope it stays very stable as it is.”

KTM also recently shut down rumours that long-time title sponsor Red Bull would be leaving the brand for Honda next year.

Beirer says its current agreement has been extended with the energy drinks firm for the long-term.