Pedro Acosta awkwardly grilled about status of Fermin Aldeguer rivalry

Pedro Acosta was put on the spot about his rivalry with Fermin Aldeguer.

Both MotoGP riders are from the Murcia area in Spain, and Acosta less than a year older than Aldeguer.

Upon Aldeguer’s arrival into the premier class as a hotly-rated prospect, much like Acosta a year earlier, voices in the paddock mentioned a fierce competitiveness between them which occasionally spilled into a dislike.

Pedro Acosta quizzed about Fermin Aldeguer relationship

Pedro Acosta was asked if he or Fermin Aldeguer is the better racer.

“That is something that the public has to determine, not me,” he replied to Spanish newspaper AS.

"What did he tell you?"

Apparently, Aldeguer insisted that he possessed more talent but Acosta was a harder worker.

Acosta’s response was: “Well, in the end, the numbers speak for themselves.

“I'm focused on my thing and the truth is that the kid is doing very well.

“I have too many problems with mine to focus on someone else. I'm focused on my own to get my job done.”

Acosta was asked for a better answer, but he replied: “I have already said that the numbers speak for themselves.”

Acosta won Moto3 at the first attempt, and Moto2 at the second attempt, then finished sixth overall in an impressive rookie MotoGP season.

Aldeguer doesn’t yet have a world title under his belt.

Acosta is currently fifth in the MotoGP standings, Aldeguer eighth.

Aldeguer was runner-up at the Austrian MotoGP and has been spoken about a serious threat to win a grand prix this year. But, last time out, Acosta was runner-up to Marc Marquez.

“The numbers,” Acosta reiterated.

He was asked about his hesitancy to talk about comparisons with Aldeguer.

"I have no need. No. I think in my mind I have bigger things to think about than that,” Acosta said.

“If he thinks about it, it will be so.”

It was put to Acosta that the personal relationship between he and Aldeguer has evolved over time.

“We're different people, but I think I have the same relationship with him as I do with everybody around here. So, that's okay,” he replied.

Both Spanish riders are tipped for a huge future in the premier class.

Acosta has finally got on top of his troubles with the KTM this year, and is the best form of 2025.

Aldeguer has impressed on the GP24 Ducati at Gresini, and is a rising star within that manufacturer.