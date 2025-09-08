Marc Marquez’s “weak points” used to end his 15-race MotoGP win streak

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez says Alex Marquez was “super strong in my weak points”, which led to his 15-race win streak ending in the Catalan Grand Prix.

The factory Ducati rider was enjoying a golden run from the Aragon Grand Prix to the Hungarian round, where he scored seven successive 37-point weekends.

That victory streak continued to 15 races in the Catalan Grand Prix sprint, as he inherited the win after Alex Marquez crashed out of the lead.

But an eighth 37-point weekend was snatched from him after Alex Marquez was able rebound in the 24-lap grand prix on Sunday and score his second grand prix win of the season.

For the whole weekend, the Gresini rider was slightly faster than the 32-year-old, who explained that this advantage came from Alex Marquez being stronger where Marc Marquez was weak.

“He is super strong in my weak points, which is those [right] corners, especially Turn 3, Turn 13, 14, Turn 9,” he said.

“He was riding in a super good way. Smooth. The bike wasn’t moving. I was behind him, same speed, but fighting against the bike.

“When this happens it’s something related to your riding style, not the bike.

“So, he’s riding better in those points. I was trying to compensate on the left corners but it was just three left corners where I was able to recover some gap.”

Marc Marquez was resigned to being bested by Alex Marquez on Saturday prior to the Gresini rider’s crash.

In the grand prix, he said he gave up towards the end after his younger brother pushed him into several errors.

“I already expected on Thursday that Alex would be the rider to beat,” he added.

“He is second in the championship, he is riding in a very good way, and especially here in Catalunya he won in Moto3, he won two times in Moto2, and now he has won in MotoGP.

“I tried. I tried everything. I was on the limit in the last laps.

“But when five laps more or less remained, I made a mistake at Turn 7 and another at Turn 10.

“And I gave up. It’s true that today Alex was faster than us.

“Even yesterday, but he crashed. But happy, because in a circuit where we struggle a bit more than usual, we were close to the top guy.”

Alex Marquez’s win has ensured that Marc Marquez now must wait until at least the Japanese Grand Prix at the end of September for his first opportunity to seal the 2025 title.