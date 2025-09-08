One MotoGP rookie gets “expert” praise as shining light in Aprilia’s Barcelona misery

Ai Ogura got his best result since Thailand at the Catalan GP

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Trackhouse MotoGP team boss Davide Brivio says Ai Ogura rode “like an expert” in a Catalan Grand Prix heavily impacted by tyre management.

The Japanese rookie hadn’t scored a top 10 result since the Italian Grand Prix back in June until last weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix.

Managing to qualify as the best Aprilia in eighth at Barcelona, Ai Ogura took the final point in the sprint in ninth before mounting an assault on the top six in the main race.

Ogura was just over half as second back from fifth-placed Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha at the chequered flag.

It marks Ogura’s best results since he was fifth in the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix, while he helped limit Aprilia’s damage to KTM in the standings after brutal weekend for the Italian marque.

“Before the race started I knew that every rider had to manage the tyres and I think we did it well,” Ogira said.

“We were quite strong till the end of the race. So, I think it was a nice race and we really needed a good race like this. Happy about that day and onto Misano.”

Aprilia’s Bezzecchi crashed on lap two of 24 when battling with Franco Morbidelli, and marked his second non-finish of the weekend.

Team-mate Jorge Martin came from 17th on the grid and could get no higher than 10th, while Ogura’s Trackhouse partner Raul Fernandez was 11th.

Trackhouse team boss lavished praise on Ogura and hopes this represents a bounce back for the rookie in the final seven rounds.

“Of course, a very good race for Ai,” he said.

“I think this race was very difficult in terms of tire management - you have to be very careful and I think he managed it like an expert rider despite the fact that he’s a rookie.

“Congratulations to him for the big job! He was able to save the tire when it was the time to save and then by the end, he made a few overtakes and gave his all.

“P6 is very good and we are so happy to see Ai back in the top positions.

“Hopefully this is a beginning of a good end of the season.”

