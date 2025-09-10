Marc Marquez: Misano “more suited to my style”, “dedicated to Ducati fans”

Marc Marquez’s first MotoGP defeat since May means he won’t have a mathematical chance to win the 2025 title in Ducati’s home Misano round.

But with a huge 182-point advantage over brother Alex, and only 259 still available, this weekend will still be an unofficial celebration of Ducati’s new champion.

Despite his spectacular success for the home manufacturer this season, the kind of reception Marquez gets from the Misano fans remains to be seen.

In past years, Misano - the local event of former arch-rival Valentino Rossi - has been the epicentre of Marquez booing, including after last season's win for Gresini.

Despite now wearing official Ducati red, jeers continued after Marquez's victories at Mugello this year, much to the fury of team manager Davide Tardozzi.

While Tardozzi implored fans to celebrate a Marquez victory as a Ducati victory, the boos underlined the gap in perception between rider and bike.

It’s a notable shift from recent years, when the distinction was often blurred - aided by 'home' Italian riders leading the Ducati charge: Andrea Dovizioso even finished title runner-up to Marquez (Honda) in 2017, ’18, '19 bearing the nickname ‘Desmo Dovi’.

Ducati rider success reached new heights with world championship glory for Francesco Bagnaia in 2022 and 2023, but Ducati’s dominance was also increasingly clear, with victories spread among a range of riders.

When Bagnaia lost the crown to Jorge Martin last season, it only underlined Ducati’s position as kingmaker, filling the top four places in the world championship standings.

But if recent seasons have seen rider-bike perception in favour of Ducati, the gulf between Marquez and fellow GP25 riders Bagnaia (-250 points) and Fabio di Giannantonio (-326 points) means this year looks very much like a Marquez triumph.

The #93 has used the past Misano boos as a source of motivation, winning at the track four times in the premier-class, but there’s no doubt Ducati would prefer a less hostile reception for their 'new' champion.

Perhaps for that reason, Marquez referred to Misano as “a weekend dedicated to all the Ducati fans” - at a circuit much more suited to his riding style than last weekend in Barcelona.

“It was a great race in Catalunya, an amazing celebration with all the fans and on a track that, at least on paper, wasn't perfect for my characteristics, we took the win in the Sprint and the second place in the GP,” Marquez said.

“I knew Alex was very fast; already in the first free practice session he had a better pace in the final sector.

“Misano, on the other hand, is a track more suited to my style; it will be a weekend dedicated to all the Ducati fans; I can't wait to get out on track.”

Marquez is expected to have his first title chance at the following Motegi round, the home event of his former employer, Honda.