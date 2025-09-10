Luca Marini: “Special feeling” for Misano MotoGP

Luca Marini says racing at Misano is a “special feeling” while Joan Mir targets a qualifying step.

Luca Marini, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
Luca Marini, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

Last season, Luca Marini arrived at his home Misano rounds with only a single point to his name - a promotion to 15th place in Germany after tyre-pressure penalty for Augusto Fernandez.

The Italian then missed the San Marino round due to sickness, but returned for the following Emilia Romagna event at the same track, where he claimed 12th place.

It would be his best finish of the season, later matched at Buriram, as he completed his first Honda season with just 14 points.

Marini returns with 82 points to his name - despite missing three rounds due to injury - and having pushed his Honda best to fourth place in the Balaton Sprint.

A repeat of 2024’s season-high at Misano would therefore mean a podium this weekend, a tall order but certainly not out of the question on a bike that is now regularly fighting for the top six.

“Racing in Misano is always a really special feeling and arriving there in good form makes it even better,” Marini said.

“Not just because it’s my home race, but I also like the circuit itself a lot and have been strong in the past there, so our objective is to continue like we have the past few weekends.

“We learned a lot in the race in Barcelona, and I am hoping to apply it this weekend to stay with those and the front and give the team and the home fans something to celebrate.”

While Marini used tenth in qualifying as a springboard for eighth in the Catalan MotoGP, team-mate Joan Mir had to claw his way back from 20th to 12th.

The former world champion underlined his potential by leading final practice, but badly needs to start higher on the grid.

“Our situation is the same as previous weekends: we clearly have potential that is growing, and we need to make sure to put everything together early in the weekend to capture the top ten on the grid,” he said.

“Misano should help us, it’s a track I like riding a lot and we had our best result there last year. Since then, we have improved the bike a lot, so it will be a good opportunity to again map our progress.”

Both riders remained in Barcelona for a private MotoGP test on Monday, where they put further laps on the latest Honda chassis.

“I think my weekend was penalised a little because we were testing a bit more than we should,” Mir reflected.

“Normally [after] half a season you have a good base on the bike. You just need ‘one click up, one click down’ [from track to track] and it’s not the case in this time. We changed geometry, a lot of things.”

The Spaniard added: “[The chassis] is not something you put on the track and straight away you feel better. You have to work and trust a bit on it.

“I think we are penalised a little bit on my strong point that is the braking. Then the natural turning looks like it's a bit better.”

Mir, whose best finish is sixth place this season, concluded: 

“I think that we are doing a solid second part of the season. Still some problems, some crashes, some things that we have to solve, but the performance itself is a lot better.”

Luca Marini: “Special feeling” for Misano MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia: “I’ll wait until Misano, see what I can do”
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen "great fit" for Ferrari after winning over Tifosi at Italian Grand Prix
4h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
F1 rookie who continues to star has interest from ‘all the top teams’
4h ago
Bortoleto is starring in his first F1 season
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: Misano “more suited to my style”, “dedicated to Ducati fans”
5h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Rival F1 team principal hails Lewis Hamilton as “source of inspiration for me”
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton and James Vowles

More News

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli warned "silly little errors" could cost him his F1 future
5h ago
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: “Special feeling” for Misano MotoGP
6h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
McLaren to investigate "technical reasons" behind pace deficit to Red Bull at Italian GP
6h ago
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle at Monza
F1 News
Max Verstappen set for endurance series debut - if he passes key exam
7h ago
Max Verstappen set to race this weekend - but not in F1
F1 News
Ex-Red Bull chief questions Yuki Tsunoda’s work ethic amid F1 struggles
7h ago
Yuki Tsunoda