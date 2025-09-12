Marc Marquez “reset” results in Practice P1: “Italian riders” in good shape

Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

After seeing a 15-race unbeaten run end last Sunday in Barcelona, it looked like business as usual for Marc Marquez as he finished top of the timesheets during Friday practice for the Misano MotoGP.

The Ducati Lenovo rider was not only a step ahead of the rest in the time attacks, but had the best pace on used medium tyres.

However, he had to work hard to do it, admitting he was fighting the bike on his way to fifth place in morning practice and needed a 'reset' for the afternoon.

“In fact, in FP1 I was struggling,” Marc Marquez said on Friday afternoon. “I was fighting against the bike.

“Coming from Catalunya, I think I was not the only one, but the feeling was super stiff with the bike and shaking everywhere, because of the very high grip.

“Then the bike was super powerful because of this shorter track and shorter gear box. Then in Catalunya you need to release the brake and use corner speed. And here there are very hard brake points It is completely opposite.

“If you check, the lap time was there this morning, but the race pace was zero. It was one lap fast, three laps with mistakes.

“But then I did a reset for the afternoon practice, and I started to ride in a different way. I did a step on the riding style and also the team helped me with the setup.”

Marquez finished day one at Ducati’s home event ahead of local stars Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia), Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Ducati) and team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

“This is a better track for my riding style than Catalunya,” said Marc. “In Catalunya I was not far, it was only Alex faster than me, but it looks like this weekend all the Italian riders are starting in a very good shape from FP1.”

The Spaniard needs to score just three points in Saturday’s Sprint race to have a mathematical title chance at the upcoming Japanese MotoGP.

Younger brother, Barcelona winner and nearest title rival Alex Marquez was fifth fastest on his GP24 this afternoon.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

