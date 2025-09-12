Marco Bezzecchi makes “important” improvement over 2024 at San Marino MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi finished second-fastest in Practice at the San Marino MotoGP.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Second-fastest at the end of Friday at the San Marino MotoGP, Marco Bezzecchi has noted one particular improvement in 2025 compared to last season.

The Italian, of course, joined Aprilia over the 2024-25 winter after a difficult 2024 MotoGP season aboard the 2023 Ducati Desmosedici last year.

Bezzecchi was pleased that he was able to be competitive at Misano, where the bike feels so different compared to at Barcelona one week ago due to the comparative track grip between the two circuits.

“The behaviour of the bike is not too bad,” Marco Bezzecchi said after Practice in Misano.

“Of course, it’s pretty different from Montmelo because the grip level is like another planet, but the bike is going well.”

The Aprilia Racing rider explained that he’s now able to use better the grip of the rear tyre compared to 2024.

“We still have to adjust many things, as always – it’s only Friday – but I’m happy because I was quite competitive with both rear tyres that last year was limit for me, I was not able to use the rear grip. So, this for me is important.”

Bezzecchi added that the soft-compound or medium-compound rear tyres both offer comparable performance in terms of race pace.

“Of course, both tyres can perform really well,” he said.

“Of course, just for the time attack, the soft is completely better, is normal, but in terms of pace both tyres are going well. 

“The behaviour of the bike with the difference of tyre is a bit different, especially when the grip is high.”

