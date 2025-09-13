Maverick Vinales “a passenger” as injury struggles persist in Misano MotoGP sprint

Vinales is still suffering from a shoulder injury he sustained in July

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Tech3 KTM MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales says he needs to “accept” that he is currently “a passenger” due to his ongoing recovery from a complicated shoulder injury.

The Spaniard suffered the injury to his shoulder in a crash during qualifying at the German Grand Prix in July.

The injury proved to be more complicated than anticipated, with Maverick Vinales forced to sit out races in Czechia, Austria and Hungary as a result.

His physical struggles stem from a lack of muscle around his injury, with Vinales starting 16th in the San Marino Grand Prix sprint on Saturday and finishing a distant 12th.

When asked about his day on Saturday at Misano, he said: “Sprint, especially for qualy, was very tough.

“I’m not really effective to be quick on the bike. But I ride the bike quite well. In corners I can ride a little bit normal.

“I’m on the level. We need to be patient.

“Of course, we can feel we can be much closer to the top. But at this moment this is the situation.

“So, we need to really accept it and continue to work on what we are doing.

“This is the time to resist. I know when the muscle is going to come, then the pain will go away.

“Now I’m forcing with the joints, with the ligaments, with everything. Now I have no muscle. When I have muscle, all this pain is going to disappear from one day to another.”

Vinales was able to be reasonably competitive in the Catalan Grand Prix last weekend and took the chequered flag in 13th.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s race at Misano, he believes good points are on offer.

“I think the lap times are going to be very fast all the race,” he added.

“So, I’m not sure if here can be like Montmelo. But I’m going to try all the race and I think we have a good chance to build up a good rhythm and keep it to the end.

“So, tomorrow is a high chance that we can get good points and keep building for the next weekends.

“It’s obvious that now it’s hard to accept that I’m a passenger more than riding the bike.

“But it is what it is. So, we need to accept that in some sectors we are able to be competitive, and in some we are struggling more.

“I mean section three has been one of my fastest sections in Misano and this year I cannot ride the bike.

“I’m not able to hold onto the bike and I’m not able to ride fast. So, there every lap I pay 0.2s, 0.3s, which over a race is a lot.”

Maverick Vinales “a passenger” as injury struggles persist in Misano MotoGP sprint
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales “a passenger” as injury struggles persist in Misano MotoGP sprint
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
How an unrelated FP2 incident ruined Brad Binder’s Misano MotoGP sprint
2h ago
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
San Marino MotoGP Sprint podium “not easy” for Fabio Di Giannantonio
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 San Marino MotoGP, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia “living a nightmare” after latest MotoGP disaster
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “kept calm” after Marc Marquez pass: “I wasn't expecting it”
3h ago
Marc Marquez passes Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint

More News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez: Marc “playing a little bit”, still “faster than everybody” despite Sprint downfall
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains San Marino MotoGP Sprint crash: “Nobody is perfect”
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo: “Strange feeling, the bike was jumping” before Misano Sprint crash
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for 2025 San Marino MotoGP after one rider withdraws on Saturday
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
Misano Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
5h ago
Marc Marquez, crash, 2025 San Marino MotoGP Sprint