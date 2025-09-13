Maverick Vinales “a passenger” as injury struggles persist in Misano MotoGP sprint

Tech3 KTM MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales says he needs to “accept” that he is currently “a passenger” due to his ongoing recovery from a complicated shoulder injury.

The Spaniard suffered the injury to his shoulder in a crash during qualifying at the German Grand Prix in July.

The injury proved to be more complicated than anticipated, with Maverick Vinales forced to sit out races in Czechia, Austria and Hungary as a result.

His physical struggles stem from a lack of muscle around his injury, with Vinales starting 16th in the San Marino Grand Prix sprint on Saturday and finishing a distant 12th.

When asked about his day on Saturday at Misano, he said: “Sprint, especially for qualy, was very tough.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not really effective to be quick on the bike. But I ride the bike quite well. In corners I can ride a little bit normal.

“I’m on the level. We need to be patient.

“Of course, we can feel we can be much closer to the top. But at this moment this is the situation.

“So, we need to really accept it and continue to work on what we are doing.

“This is the time to resist. I know when the muscle is going to come, then the pain will go away.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Now I’m forcing with the joints, with the ligaments, with everything. Now I have no muscle. When I have muscle, all this pain is going to disappear from one day to another.”

Vinales was able to be reasonably competitive in the Catalan Grand Prix last weekend and took the chequered flag in 13th.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s race at Misano, he believes good points are on offer.

“I think the lap times are going to be very fast all the race,” he added.

“So, I’m not sure if here can be like Montmelo. But I’m going to try all the race and I think we have a good chance to build up a good rhythm and keep it to the end.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So, tomorrow is a high chance that we can get good points and keep building for the next weekends.

“It’s obvious that now it’s hard to accept that I’m a passenger more than riding the bike.

“But it is what it is. So, we need to accept that in some sectors we are able to be competitive, and in some we are struggling more.

“I mean section three has been one of my fastest sections in Misano and this year I cannot ride the bike.

“I’m not able to hold onto the bike and I’m not able to ride fast. So, there every lap I pay 0.2s, 0.3s, which over a race is a lot.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT