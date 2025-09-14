MotoGP adopts F1-style pre-race ceremony, riders face fines for absence

MotoGP has announced that it will adopt a new Formula 1-style pre-race grid ceremony for the national anthem that riders will face fines for not adhering to at the San Marino Grand Prix.

From Sunday’ at Misano, MotoGP will change its protocol for the national anthem ceremony that traditionally takes places prior to the start of the race.

Previously the national anthem would be conducted with just representatives from the championship’s main bodies and local dignitaries stood at the front of the grid, while the riders observed it from their bikes.

From Sunday at Misano, however, the riders will now be brought to pre-determined spots at the front of the grid to observe the national anthem.

The trophy for the grand prix as well as the MotoGP championship trophy - which underwent a redesign revealed this weekend - will also be displayed as part of this.

This is now the standard protocol for MotoGP going forward.

Dorna Sports has also confirmed that riders will face fines for not adhering to the new protocol, following the standard monetary sanctions the championship currently employs for these types of engagements.

Should any rider not adhere to the protocol on Sunday at Misano, they will face a €500 fine to begin with, with repeated infractions earning sterner punishments.

This follows an almost identical pre-race protocol used by Formula 1 and comes after owner Liberty Media’s acquisition of MotoGP was given full EU approval in July.

Marc Marquez suggests too much is being asked of riders now

Since the sprint era was introduced to MotoGP in 2023, rider pressures have increased in regards to off-track activities.

They now have more fan engagements, which includes activations like the hero walk and the post-warm-up parade lap.

This is on top of all of their current media duties.

When asked about the new pre-race national anthem ceremony, championship leader Marc Marquez suggested riders are being asked too much of.

“I mean, always they are asking more, more and more, and someday will explode, let's say,” he remarked. “But I mean, we don't decide this.”