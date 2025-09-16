Marc Marquez works “for the future” in Misano MotoGP test

Marc Marquez sixth fastest at the Misano MotoGP test as focus shifts to 2026.

Marc Marquez, Misano
Marc Marquez, Misano

Marc Marquez turned his attention to 2026 during Monday’s Misano test.

Winner of Sunday’s San Marino Grand Prix, the factory Ducati star can wrap up the title next time at Motegi, the first of six remaining rounds.

With victories in 11 GPs and 14 Sprints, Marquez has little need for short-term gains.

Instead, Marquez focused on the direction of development ahead of the opening 2026 test at Valencia in November.

"It was a long day. After yesterday's tough race, my body wasn't 100%, and we decided to stop a little early,” Marquez told Sky Italia.

“I re-tested some things, like the fairing and some swingarms, with various modifications that helped us understand where was better and where was worse.

“We worked like this to understand which direction to take for the future and to arrive at the Valencia tests a step ahead."

Marquez was sixth on the combined MotoGP timesheets, led by KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

“We concentrated on that rear part of the bike, more than the front, because it’s quite difficult when you have the kind of super high grip we have today to understand things,” Marquez added.

“So the priority things we tried very early in the morning, when conditions were more similar compared to the race weekend.”

On the difference between the 2024 and 2025 fairing, Marquez said he was able to set the same lap time, but “with a different riding style”.

“With one we have more corner speed, with the other we have more braking stability. But both are working well.”

Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was eighth fastest, ending a nightmare home weekend on a brighter note after extensive experiments with weight distribution on his GP25.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro was seen trying a new front aero package on the way to 23rd.

Marc Marquez works “for the future” in Misano MotoGP test
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

