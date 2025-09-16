Yamaha V4 vs Inline: Lap time difference for Rins, Miller at Misano MotoGP Test

Alex Rins and Jack Miller tested Yamaha’s new V4 prototype alongside the Inline bike at Misano. This was the difference in their lap times.

Alex Rins, Yamaha V4, 2025 Misano test
Alex Rins, Yamaha V4, 2025 Misano test

Alex Rins and Jack Miller provided the clearest comparison yet between the performance of Yamaha’s new V4 prototype and the current Inline M1 during Monday’s Misano MotoGP test.

While team-mate Fabio Quartararo spent a full day on the V4, Rins completed 46 laps on the standard M1 in the morning before switching to the prototype for 34 laps in the afternoon.

The Spaniard recorded a best lap of 1m 31.571s on his Inline race bike, then 1m 32.101s on the V4, a difference of 0.531s (see table below).

Comparing the time gap to the top - to take improving grip conditions in the afternoon into account - Rins was 0.857s behind Alex Marquez in the morning and 1.727s from Pedro Acosta in the afternoon, a deficit of 0.870s.

“I'm quite happy with how the bike works,” Rins, who won the 2023 COTA Grand Prix on a Honda V4, told MotoGP.com.

“For sure. It's a really new project that Yamaha invests a lot of time in, and to have two bikes for the Yamaha riders to test here was really, really great. I'm so grateful for that.

“I tried to adapt myself to the bike because it was not easy. We only rode in the afternoon. Overall it was quite positive. I'm happy because I feel like braking was a little bit better compared to the Inline4.

“It's a thing that we were suffering a lot with brakes and with the V4 it came natural. For sure, there is a lot of room to improve. It’s only the second time that we jump on track with this bike and as I said, it's a really, really new project.

“For sure, the next time that we jump on the bike, it will be different. Different parts in the bike.

“I'm so happy. Still, as I said, there is a lot of room to improve in power, in handling, in many, many aspects. But they are working hard and we are in a good way.”

Jack Miller, 2025 Misano test
Jack Miller, 2025 Misano test

Jack Miller’s lap time comparison

While Rins switched from Inline to V4 on Monday, Pramac’s Jack Miller went in the opposite direction.

The Australian started on the V4 before handing it over to the Monster Yamaha rider for Session 2.

Miller set a 1m 32.635s (+1.921s) on the V4 in the morning, improving to a 1m 31.660s (+1.286s) on the Inline. That’s a lap-time difference of 0.975s and ‘gap-time’ difference of 0.635s, similar to Rins’ numbers.

“The engine character is nice. Having that inertia, and being able to work with that inertia,” said Miller.

“The electronics need a lot of work.  Obviously, after 20-something years of working with an inline, none of the mapping or throttle control or any of the electronic side really is compatible.

“So it's a whole new process of building and improving every single time we exit the garage. And that was what today was all about. Every single time we exited the garage, it got better. It got more usable, more rideable. Connection was clearing up in small micro increments.

“You need at least a week for all that. So we're on the good way. The traction area is there. The nice thing about this V4 that, even though we changed basically everything on the motorcycle, that Yamaha DNA of having a solid chassis underneath you still seems to be there.

“This will not be the bike that we have in Valencia in terms of chassis and so on and so forth. So as a first version, we're in the ballpark.

“For me, to be 1.9s off the pace in the morning, and Fabio even closer. It's not bad. It's a good base.”

V4 Lap Time Comparison:

RiderBest V4 TimeBest Inline TimeDifference
Alex Rins1m 32.101s1m 31.571s+0.531s
Jack Miller1m 32.635s1m 31.660s+0.975s

V4 'Gap-Time' Comparison (to Fastest Rider):

RiderV4 GapInline GapV4 Difference
Alex Rins+1.727s+0.857s+0.870s
Jack Miller+1.921s+1.286s+0.635s

Meanwhile, Quartararo was less upbeat about the new bike, saying he failed to feel any real benefit from the V4 at Misano.

The Frenchman set the fastest V4 time with a 1m 31.598s in the afternoon, good enough for 18th on the combined timesheets (+1.224s from Acosta).

Monday was the second time that Quartararo, Miller and Rins had tried the V4, after making their debut at a private post-race test in Barcelona.

Test rider Augusto Fernandez, who finished 14th on the V4 in Sunday’s San Marino GP, will be back for further wild-card appearances at Sepang and Valencia.

Yamaha V4 vs Inline: Time difference revealed by Alex Rins, Jack Miller at Misano MotoGP Test
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Ralf Schumacher makes bold Max Verstappen Racing Bulls title statement
44s ago
Verstappen finished just ahead of Hadjar at Zandvoort
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez 4th at Misano test, sets “primary goal” for Japan
8m ago
Raul Fernandez, Misano
F1 News
Helmut Marko issues “everything is possible” warning to F1 rivals after Red Bull “rebirth”
24m ago
Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton ‘past his peak’ question raised amid Ferrari struggles
52m ago
Hamilton has endured a difficult start to life at Ferrari
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini tries “anti-vibration system” at Misano MotoGP test
55m ago
Enea Bastianini, Misano

More News

F1 News
Alpine in a ‘very dark tunnel’ after short-lived Flavio Briatore boost
1h ago
Flavio Briatore
Moto2 News
Marc VDS completes all-new 2026 Moto2 line-up, Jake Dixon departs
2h ago
Deniz Oncu, Jake Dixon, 2025 German Moto2 Grand Prix
MotoGP Feature
Yamaha V4 vs Inline: Lap time difference for Rins, Miller at Misano MotoGP Test
2h ago
Alex Rins, Yamaha V4, 2025 Misano test
F1 News
Williams F1 boss James Vowles completes two-day test in McLaren GT3
3h ago
Williams team principal James Vowles
F1 News
Revealed: The cause of Fernando Alonso’s unusual suspension failure at Italian GP
4h ago
Fernando Alonso