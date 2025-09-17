Marco Bezzecchi “almost perfect” at San Marino MotoGP

Massimo Rivola says he thought Marco Bezzecchi could’ve won the San Marino MotoGP before his mistake at turn eight.

Bezzecchi led the opening 11 laps of the MotoGP race at Misano, one day after winning his first Sprint with Aprilia.

But a mistake on lap 12 at turn eight allowed Marc Marquez into the lead, and Bezzecchi was unable to respond.

Despite the disappointment of losing a race his rider led, Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola praised Bezzecchi’s “almost perfect weekend” at Misano and acknowledged that both Bezzecchi and Marquez were in a “different league” compared to the rest.

“An almost perfect weekend! In the end, we need to be happy about the final result and about the performance,” Rivola told MotoGP.com’s After the Flag post-race show in San Marino.

“I was looking at the timesheet, Alex [Marquez] was 7.2 seconds from Marco [Bezzecchi]. So, they [Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez] played a different league today.

“Unfortunately, I would say a very small mistake at a time when the wind was going a bit tired, but it’s okay. It’s okay, it’s another push to do something more for the remainder of the season, and sooner or later we will make it.”

Rivola said that he thought Bezzecchi would be able to challenge for the win once he was able to start in front.

“Especially having such a good start,” Rivola said. “I thought that, really, being in front could be the chance but, against Marc [Marquez], you can never be relaxed.

“It’s difficult, but we need to give the merit to Marco because he stayed there until the end. I think Marc tried to break a bit, pushing to the limit, and Marco was there.

“So, not sure that without that mistake he [Bezzecchi] could’ve [won], but it was a great race – without overtaking, I think it was a great race for all the fans.”

The Aprilia boss added that Bezzecchi’s performances this year have been above what was expected of him in his first year with the Noale marque.

“Honestly, he did more than expected,” Rivola said.

“But with the approach he has with the team, with the attitude, with the work load he carries and leads, I think there is margin to improve for him and also for us.

“So, looking forward to beat Marc in another race.”

