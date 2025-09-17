Social media trolls prompted Marc Marquez’s Messi Misano MotoGP celebration

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez says social media comments at Misano spurred him on to recreate a Lionel Messi celebration after winning the San Marino Grand Prix.

After claiming his 11th Sunday victory of the season last weekend at Misano, the factory Ducati rider appeared on the podium with his race suit off before holding it up in front of the crowd.

He was mimicking a celebration Barcelona football hero Lionel Messi did at the Bernabeu in 2017 during an El Classic tie with Real Madrid.

The celebration was done as a means to silent opposing fans and show that Messi did his talking on the pitch.

Marc Marquez is not a popular figure at Misano due to his bitter rivalry with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, whose fanbase remains incredibly partisan even now.

When Marquez crashed from the lead of the sprint at Misano, he was received with a chorus of cheers, while the live feed caught two fans giving him the middle finger.

Later, footage began circulating around broadcasters of Rossi and his entourage trackside also celebrating the crash.

Marquez has regularly dismissed this behaviour over the years, but admits social media comments on Saturday evening at Misano led him to formulate his Messi celebration for the grand prix.

“I’ve always said that Messi has been a role model both on and off the pitch,” he told DAZN.

“He’s been there in difficult moments, he’s silenced critics with class, he’s always behaved like a gentleman.

“It’s impossible to emulate Messi, but last night [after the sprint] I saw a bit of what was being said on social media, because you can’t fully disconnect.

“And I celebrated in Messi’s style, even though I’m far from being like him.”

Marquez received a similarly frosty reception from a small section of the Mugello fanbase after winning the sprint at the Italian Grand Prix.

This led to Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi chastising the crowd, reminding them that Marquez wears the red of the Bologna-based brand.

