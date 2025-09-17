Gigi Dall’Igna warns Misano MotoGP test day ‘not enough’ to fix Pecco Bagnaia’s woes

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna admits the Misano MotoGP test day is “not really enough” to solve the “delicate situation” of Pecco Bagnaia’s ongoing struggles.

The double world champion is in the midst of what he termed “a nightmare” after coming away pointless from his home San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

Having started the weekend well on Friday, Pecco Bagnaia was unable to build on that form, with the Italian 13th in the sprint and crashing out of the grand prix while running seventh.

Bagnaia felt positive at the end of the Misano test on Monday, as he largely focused on riding with what he had to better understand his problems.

It’s unclear how this will translate into on-track performance, but Gigi Dall’Igna has urged caution.

“Pecco’s crash,” he began in his post-race debrief.

“Despite his riding a good race, looking at lap times, he just didn’t have the feeling he had gained in the free practice and qualifying sessions.

“Monday's tests were important for trying some alternative solutions, but certainly, let's face it, one day is not really enough to solve such a delicate situation.

“We have to keep our wits about us, as well as our confidence.”

Marc Marquez “the undisputed king” after Misano win

As Bagnaia’s struggles continued, Marc Marquez edged nearer to his seventh premier class crown after beating Marco Bezzecchi in a tight grand prix.

Dall’Igna heaped praise on both riders, while branding Marquez the “undisputed 2025 king” after equalling Bagnaia’s tally of 11 grand prix victories from last year.

“A thrilling victory on a special track: a home GP that once again bears the signature stamp of an amazing Marc Marquez, undisputed 2025 king, sealing here his 11th win in the 16 GP races held so far,” he wrote.

“A breath-taking challenge honoured a track that hailed a record attendance, thus fittingly celebrating the renewal of Misano's presence on the world circuit.

“It was a hard-fought, hard-earned victory, with a field of fast and determined opponents, providing us with even more gusto, but nevertheless recognising the strength of our competitors.

“Not to mention the five Ducatis in the first six bikes at the finish, the happy round-up to what the duo at the front meted out.

“They rode a race of their own by dint of repeated fast laps: today, this was the only way to win, throwing in all the experience, generosity and talent of which Marc is capable against a superlative and never tame Bezzecchi, who had the merit of keeping the race alive until the last metre under the chequered flag.

“And then the heart-warming hug between the two protagonists in the parc fermé to crown that which is the best spot for our sport.”