Yamaha says V4 rider feedback unified amidst Fabio Quartararo’s glum assessment

Yamaha MotoGP team boss Massimo Meregalli says feedback on the brand’s new V4 MotoGP bike was “the same” across its factory rider after the Misano test.

The Japanese manufacturer publicly debuted its V4 prototype last weekend at the San Marino Grand Prix with Augusto Fernandez as a wildcard.

The event was positive for Yamaha as it revealed a number of teething issues with the bike under full race conditions.

Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller then tested the bike on Monday at Misano, though the former noted that the problems with the current inline-4 bike remained.

Commenting on the test, Massimo Meregalli said: “We were able to put together a lot of laps with all the riders.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“And the most important thing was to be able to do this test in the middle of all the others, even if at the beginning we didn’t want to focus on the lap time because we were looking for information more than being quick on track, even if we always give an eye to the lap times.

“One of the most important things is all the riders felt the same feelings and this is very important for us because it’s clear the direction we have to work.

“I can also say those feelings were mentioned already and felt by the test rider, and Fabio, Alex and also Jack confirmed.

“So, that is very important for us. As you can imagine, also to be objective, I don’t know if this bike has spent more than 15 days on track.

“So, already to be here for me is a big achievement. At the beginning we didn’t even think we could be able to do this test. We did also the wildcard.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“For sure we collected a lot of information - as you can imagine good and bad. But we are just at the beginning and now for sure we will keep working.”

Yamaha clarifies Fernandez’s fuel issues in San Marino Grand Prix

Augusto Fernandez noted after the San Marino Grand Prix that he had to do an large amount of fuel saving on the V4 in Sunday’s race.

Read more: Yamaha V4 vs inline comparison at Misano test

But Meregalli revealed during the Misano test that this was actually down to an electronics issues, which was giving Fernandez a fuel warning when there wasn’t actually one.

“We found out that we had a shortcut and basically the dashboard was totally black.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So, he could not get any information and only lights. So, he was fighting with information that he didn’t know where it was coming.

“He tried to manage the fuel but the problem was not related to the fuel, but due to this shortcut.”

Yamaha is due to wildcard the V4 again at the Malaysian and Valencia Grands Prix.