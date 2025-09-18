Fabio di Giannantonio left the final in-season MotoGP test of 2025 encouraged after a set-up “bet” paid off at Misano.

The VR46 rider concentrated on set-up changes rather than new parts during Monday’s session, aiming to improve confidence with the front end of his GP25.

“No new parts, only one little part,” he explained. “The main focus was to get this feeling with the front. We improved it.

“It's true that in these conditions everything is working well, a lot of grip. But we did a modification in the setup in the direction that if it works here with a high grip, it could work always.

“So we made this little bet, let's say, on the setup and it worked. I liked it, so I kept it for all day. We tried to improve more and more and we found something.

“I will not say that it will be 100% better, but for sure in Motegi I will re-put on the bike and try to use for the race.”

di Giannantonio set the seventh fastest lap of the day, 0.548s from KTM leader Pedro Acosta, after finishing third (Sprint) and fifth (Grand Prix) during the San Marino race weekend.

Missing pre-season testing due to a shoulder injury at Sepang, di Giannantonio was especially grateful for the first day of post-race testing since Aragon in June.

“We almost never have a full day with the team, trying to understand calmly, many things: trying, analysing, trying, analysing,” di Giannantonio said.

“It's always super busy. Even the tests at the beginning of the year, we just have so many parts that we don't have the time to think. Today we worked in a super good way, I'm happy.”

di Giannantonio starts the final six rounds of the season in a close fight with Pedro Acosta and team-mate Franco Morbidelli for fifth in the world championship.

Acosta is currently eight points clear of Morbidelli, riding a GP24, with di Giannantonio one point further back.

The next MotoGP test will be after the Valencia season finale, in mid-November.