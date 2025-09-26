VR46 makes surprise revelation about Franco Morbidelli’s 2026 MotoGP bike choice

VR46 MotoGP team manager Pablo Nieto says there was an option from Ducati to have two 2026 factory bikes, but elected not to take that up for Franco Morbidelli.

After Pramac cut its ties with the Italian manufacturer to partner up with Yamaha for 2025, Valentino Rossi’s VR46 outfit became the official works supported Ducati satellite squad.

However, Ducati elected to cut its factory bike offering from four to three for 2025, with just Fabio Di Giannantonio at VR46 receiving works support.

For 2026, Ducati will increase that offering again to four factory machines after announcing that Gresini’s Alex Marquez - currently second in the championship after two grand prix wins - will get a GP26.

But in an intriguing revelation on Friday at the Japanese Grand Prix, VR46 revealed it had the option to run that fourth GP26 instead but decided not to upgrade Franco Morbidelli.

Pablo Nieto told the MotoGP world feed that this decision was based on there being likely little difference between the GP25 and GP26, with the current package “fantastic”.

“We will have exactly the same [as this year],” Nieto said.

“We will have one factory bike for DiGia, and that’s the ’26, and a factory bike from ’25 for Frankie.

“So, we’ll continue with the same plan. We had the option to get the [’26] bike for Franco.

“We decided to not get it. That’s why Ducati gave the bike to Gresini.”

Asked why this was the case, Nieto added: “Because in the end, we think that the change between ’25 and ’26 is not going to be so big because you will have the same engine, almost the same bike.

“Of course, Ducati will prepare something for the future.

“But I think it will be more focused on ’27. So, this is our personal opinion.

“So, we decided to go like this. We’ve seen that the ’25 bike with, for example, Marc [Marquez] and DiGia is fantastic.”

Engine development for manufacturers not running in band D of the concessions rankings was frozen for two years at the start of this season, which is what Nieto is referring to.

Gresini’s Michele Masini gave a short answer on the matter when he was probed about it on Friday afternoon at Motegi.

“This is not my job to reply to VR46,” he said.

“Maybe it’s better to speak to Ducati about that. I think that the Gresini team made amazing seasons. So, we are just focused on the work.”