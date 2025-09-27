Japan MotoGP qualifying issue led to “new change” for Pedro Acosta in sprint

Pedro Acosta was third in the Japanese MotoGP sprint on a new set-up

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

KTM’s Pedro Acosta says the technical issues he had in MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix qualifying meant he had to go with a bike change he hasn’t used since early-season.

The 21-year-old was rapid throughout Friday’s practice sessions at Motegi and came into Saturday as a serious pole threat to repeat his qualifying heroics from 12 months ago.

But an issue with his KTM at the start of the Q2 sessions left Pedro Acosta with little time to produce a lap time, though he still salvaged fourth.

He would go on to finish third in the sprint, but admits he was “struggling a bit to manage the rear tyre” across the 12-lap contest.

He blamed this on a set-up change that was “not easy to re-adapt” to made after his qualifying issues, while warning of a “restart” being needed for Sunday.

“After having this problem in qualifying, it was not easy to know which way to take,” he said.

“And in the end we took a solution that I was using a long time ago and it was not easy to re-adapt yourself to during the race.

“I was struggling a bit to manage the rear tyre with this new change.

“But anyway, we have to be happy.

“I was saying from when we came back from the summer break that I always wanted to be in the top five.

“And we’ve achieved another podium here in Japan.

“It’s true that I think we have potential for more, but we now have to restart the weekend and think of something for tomorrow.”

Despite his issues, Acosta’s fortunes far exceeded those of his KTM stablemates, with factory team-mate Brad Binder 12th after qualifying down in 18th.

Maverick Vinales, still suffering the aftereffects of a shoulder injury from the German Grand Prix, was 16th while Tech3 team-mate Enea Bastianini dropped out of the Motegi sprint with a technical issue.

In this article

Japan MotoGP qualifying issue led to “new change” for Pedro Acosta in sprint
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Fernando Alonso recalls 2007 ‘anti-Fernando’ car during Lewis Hamilton rivalry
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Aprilia MotoGP boss rues Jorge Martin’s “serious misjudgement” in Motegi smash
1h ago
Aprilia duo collide in Japanese MotoGP sprint
WSBK News
Alex Lowes thanks brother for Aragon WorldSBK Superpole tow: “I feel a bit bad”
2h ago
Alex Lowes, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Watch Live! F1 champion Max Verstappen's Nurburgring GT3 race debut
2h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
George Russell-Mercedes F1 contract standoff branded a “pointless battle”
2h ago
George Russell
MotoGP News
Japan MotoGP qualifying issue led to “new change” for Pedro Acosta in sprint
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin suffers “displaced fracture” during Japanese MotoGP Sprint collision
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Turn 1 crash, 2025 Japanese MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: “Hopefully I can make a block pass on Marc tomorrow!” after Motegi Sprint duel
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Joan Mir, 2025 Japanese MotoGP Sprint