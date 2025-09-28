Marc Marquez explains MotoGP title emotions: “I didn’t know suffering, just glory”

Marc Marquez admitted “I didn’t know suffering, just glory” as he celebrated an emotional MotoGP title return at Motegi.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

Even before Marc Marquez crossed the finish line to win a seventh MotoGP title in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix, there were tears flowing inside his helmet.

“Today I couldn't control the emotions,” smiled Marquez, who lost several seconds to race-winning team-mate Francesco Bagnaia on the final lap (see below).

“On the last lap I was crying inside the helmet, it was difficult to even see the brake points!”

Podium lap times, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Podium lap times, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

No premier-class world champion since 1949 has waited longer between titles than Marquez, whose career has been a tale of two extremes - much like the sun and moon that adorned arch-rival Valentino Rossi’s helmet.

Marquez was world champion for eight of the ten seasons from his debut 125cc title in 2010.

That included a record-breaking start to his MotoGP career, becoming the first rider since Kenny Roberts to be crowned champion as a rookie, as well as the youngest in history at 20 years and 266 days.

2015 brought a brief title interruption, but Marquez had won six MotoGP crowns in seven seasons for Repsol Honda by the end of a merciless 2019 campaign.

Marquez could never have imagined what lay ahead. 

A broken arm and premature comeback at Jerez 2020 spiralled into four surgeries, further fractures and repeated bouts of double vision.

Explaining the outpouring of emotion after the chequered flag on Sunday, Marquez said: 

“Six years ago, I didn't know what suffering was. I just tasted the glory, all my career, since 2010.

“It's true that I had some injuries, but it was always like 3 months, 4 months recovery and win again.

“So when you have four years, with four different surgeries on the arm. Also, I broke other bones during that time, and had double vision twice.

“It was super difficult.

“We are humans. I have a talent, and other people will have another talent, but we are humans and just trying to do our best.”

Marc Marquez, world champion trophy, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Marc Marquez, world champion trophy, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

The 32-year-old is now the youngest and oldest champion of the MotoGP era, having walked away from Honda to ride a year-old Ducati for free at Gresini in 2024.

Marquez’s form convinced Ducati to promote him over eventual champion Jorge Martin for the 2025 factory seat alongside Bagnaia. 

And the rest is history.

“I’m at peace with myself now. Everything is done, but I have the same ambition!” warned Marc, whose current Ducati contract runs until the end of 2026.

Five rounds remain this season, meaning Marquez - winner of 11 out of 17 grands prix (and 14 Sprints) - has the chance to beat his previous record of 13 GP wins in 2014.

Meanwhile, younger brother Alex faces a fight with Motegi winner Bagnaia to complete a Marquez family one-two in the final standings.

The Italian has closed to within 66-points of the Gresini rider with 185 still available.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

