Marc Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP title has made one thing clear for Gigi Dall’Igna

Marc Marquez has gone from Ducati foe to hero in MotoGP 2025

Marc Marquez, Gigi Dall'Igna, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gigi Dall'Igna, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna says he now “understands very well” why the brand “took such a long time” to win the MotoGP title after Marc Marquez’s 2025 triumph.

The factory Ducati rider celebrated his seventh MotoGP world title on Sunday after finishing second at the Japanese Grand Prix.

It marks his first title in six years, his first for Ducati and comes five years on from the serious arm injury that stalled his career.

Marc Marquez quit Honda a year early in 2023 to join Gresini on Ducati machinery to rebuild his confidence, before earning a factory team seat for this season.

As well as the title, Marquez has won 11 grands prix and 14 sprints so far, while almost single-handedly winning the constructors’ championship for Ducati.

Formerly the scourge of Ducati during its years with Andrea Dovizioso as a frontrunner, Dall’Igna says he now understands why.

“I cannot imagine a day like this,” he told the official MotoGP website on Sunday.

“World championship, first and second in the race, Pecco [Bagnaia] who did a fantastic job during all the weekend and above all in the race.

“So, it’s a perfect day and I’m really, really happy.

“When I signed Marc, I’m pretty sure this was the best thing for Ducati, but I could not imagine something like that.

“He dominated the season and he did an unbelievable job.

“Honestly speaking, it’s quite easy to work with him. It’s quite clear when he comments on the problems of the bike.

“He’s, for sure, fast on the track and this is the most important thing. It’s easy.

“Even in the difficulties, he is calm and tries to solve the problems. So, it’s really nice to work with him.

“After this year, I understand very well why we took such a long time to win the first championship because Marc is unbelievable when he’s on the track with the bike.

“It’s really difficult to fight with him. He wants to win. Easy. He wants to win.”

Few have done what Marc Marquez has

Dall’Igna went on to add that few athletes in world sport have been able to do what Marquez has done in coming back to the top after such a serious injury.

“He managed a fantastic path to recover from his problems,” he said.

“It was not easy. He took some difficult decisions during this path. But at the end he’s arrived at the top again.

“So, it’s fantastic. I’m sure that very few athletes in the world did something like Marc did to recover from his injuries.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

